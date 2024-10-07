Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas Resumes Service

The Icon of the Seas resumed revenue service for Royal Caribbean International on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

After undergoing unscheduled repairs in the Bahamas, the vessel welcomed passengers back in PortMiami for a seven-night cruise to the Caribbean.

Sailing to the Eastern Caribbean, the itinerary features visits to three destinations in the region, including Basseterre in St. Kitts and St. Thomas in the United States Virgin Islands.

Before returning to Miami, the cruise is also scheduled to make a stop at Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The Icon of the Seas had experienced technical issues in late September while offering a seven-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean.

According to a statement sent to guests onboard at the time, the LNG-powered ship had to undergo maintenance, resulting in a lower operating speed.

Royal Caribbean later canceled the vessel’s next sailings, which were scheduled to depart on Sep. 28, 2024, citing unplanned maintenance.

The Icon of the Seas then sailed to the Grand Bahama Shipyard, remaining at the facility in Freeport for nearly a week.

In an update sent to guests who were set to embark on the ship, Royal Caribbean said that the repairs were completed on Friday.

“The ship is ready, our crew missed our guests, and we are looking forward to resuming our normal itineraries,” the company said.

As the first in a new series of ships known as Icon class, the Icon of the Seas was built at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

After being delivered in late 2023, the 250,800-ton ship entered service earlier this year, kicking off a series of seven-night cruises to the Caribbean.

Three additional Icon-class ships are currently on order, including the Star of the Seas, which is scheduled to debut in Port Canaveral in August 2025. Royal Caribbean’s current order book also includes a fourth Oasis-class ship.