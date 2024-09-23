Royal Caribbean Cancels Cruise Onboard Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International is canceling the upcoming cruise of the Icon of the Seas to carry out unscheduled repairs onboard the 2023-built vessel.

“We are currently conducting unplanned maintenance onboard the Icon of the Seas. While our crew is working hard to address this as quickly as possible, there is still some work that needs to be done over a few days while the ship is docked,” the company said in a statement sent to booked guests.

Departing from PortMiami on Sep. 28, 2024, the cruise was set to sail to destinations in the Western Caribbean, including Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán, as well as Royal Caribbean’s private destination in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

“We understand the disappointment this news may bring and we’re truly sorry for the impact on your vacation plans,” the company added.

According to its statement, Royal Caribbean is issuing a 100 percent refund for affected guests, which includes taxes and fees, as well as pre-paid packages, gratuities, amenities and shore excursions.

Passengers who paid for the cruise with Future Cruise Credits (FCCs) will receive a new credit certificate, as well as a refund of any new funds paid beyond previously certified amounts.

“Additionally, we want you to come back and sail with us, so we’re providing you with an FCC in the value of 100 percent of your cruise fare paid to be used towards another sailing,” the company added.

Flights booked directly through Royal Caribbean will be automatically refunded, the company added, while passengers that made independent travel plans will also be entitled to reimbursements.

The company said it will cover any travel change fees up to $200 per guest for domestic travel and $400 per guest for international travel.

Royal Caribbean is also updating the current itinerary of the Icon of the Seas, which sailed from Miami to the Eastern Caribbean on Sep. 21, 2024.

“The ship is currently undergoing maintenance and will sail at a reduced speed. Unplanned maintenance happens, and our teams are hard at work to quickly address it,” the company told passengers onboard.

“As a result, we’ll have to skip our visit to Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, and enjoy a sea day instead,” Royal Caribbean added.

As compensation, passengers will receive an onboard credit equivalent to one day of the paid cruise fare, the statement said.

The ship’s itinerary also included visits to St. Maarten and Perfect Day at CocoCay, which are set to take place as scheduled, Royal Caribbean added.