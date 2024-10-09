Hurricane Milton: Carnival Cancels Paradise’s Upcoming Cruise

Carnival Cruise Line is cancelling the upcoming cruise onboard the Carnival Paradise, which was scheduled to sail on Thursday, Oct. 10.

According to an update shared by the company, the ship won’t be able to return to its homeport in Tampa Bay as scheduled due to Hurricane Milton.

“Given the storm’s track, officials in Tampa have advised that the port will close ahead of the storm’s arrival, and we will continue to monitor the situation and provide timely updates as more details become available,” the company said.

“Once the storm passes, officials must conduct a post-storm assessment before the ship can be cleared to safely return to port,” Carnival added.

Sailing to the Western Caribbean, the Carnival Paradise was scheduled to offer a four-night cruise that featured a visit to Cozumel, Mexico.

According to the company, passengers will receive a full refund of the fare paid for the cruise and must check their emails for details and additional information.

Facing a similar situation, the Carnival Elation also won’t be able to return to its homeport as scheduled, Carnival said.

Returning from a five-night cruise to the Bahamas, the ship was originally set to dock in Jacksonville on Thursday, Oct. 10.

According to Carnival, officials have advised that the port will close ahead of the storm’s arrival, preventing the vessel from docking.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and provide timely updates as more details become available. For guests scheduled to depart on the ship’s next voyage, we will provide more information about operational plans as soon as possible,” the company explained.

Over the past few days, Carnival has also adjusted the itineraries of several ships due to the adverse weather conditions in the region.

Other cruise lines that had to cancel cruises due to Hurricane Milton’s impact in Florida include Margaritaville at Sea and Disney Cruise Line.