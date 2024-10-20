Four New Ships Enter Service Ahead of Winter Cruise Season

Four new cruise ships are entering service ahead of the 2024-25 winter season.

While the Explora II and the Ilma recently welcomed their first guests in Europe, two additional vessels are set to debut in December.

Cruise Industry News looks at some key details of the three new vessels and their inaugural itineraries.

Ilma

Cruise Line: The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique (France)

Capacity: 456 guests

Tonnage: 37,000

Maiden Cruise: September 2, 2024

Debut Region: Mediterranean

Delivered to The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection in July, the Ilma kicked off its maiden season on September 2, 2024,

After a series of training cruises and inaugural festivities, the 456-guest yacht welcomed its first paying guests for a fall season in the Mediterranean.

In November, the Ilma is scheduled to cross the Atlantic Ocean for itineraries in the Caribbean departing from San Juan, Fort Lauderdale and Barbados.

Explora II

Cruise Line: Explora Journeys

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)

Capacity: 922 guests

Tonnage: 64,000

Maiden Cruise: September 16, 2024

Debut Region: Mediterranean

After being named in Civitavecchia earlier this week, the Explora II entered service for Explora Journeys on September 16, 2024.

Joining the 2023-built Explora I, the 922-guest vessel became the second ship in the fleet of Explora Journeys, the new luxury brand of the MSC Cruises Group.

For its inaugural season, the Explora II offers itineraries in the Mediterranean before repositioning to North America and the Caribbean in mid-November.

Viking Vela

Cruise Line: Viking

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)

Capacity: 998 guests

Tonnage: 54,300

Maiden Cruise: December 12, 2024

Debut Region: Mediterranean

Continuing Viking’s expansion into the luxury ocean cruising segment, the Viking Vela is scheduled to welcome its first guests on December 12, 2024.

Slightly larger than the company’s previous ships, the 998-guest vessel is making its debut in the Western Mediterranean.

As part of its maiden cruise, the Vela is set to sail from Civitavecchia to Barcelona on a seven-night itinerary that includes visits to destinations in Italy, France and Spain. In early 2025, the ship repositions to Northern Europe for winter cruises in Scandinavia and the North Sea.

Disney Treasure

Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line

Shipyard: Meyer Werft (Germany)

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Tonnage: 140,000

Maiden Cruise: December 21, 2024

Debut Region: Caribbean

After completing its conveyance down the River Ems in Germany, the new Disney Treasure is set to enter service for Disney Cruise Line on December 21, 2024.

A sister to the 2022-built Disney Wish, the LNG-powered ship will kick off its maiden season in Port Canaveral, offering a seven-night cruise to the Caribbean.

Sailing to destinations in both the Western and Eastern Caribbean, the Treasure continues to offer week-long cruises from the homeport in 2025 and 2026.

Other ships that have already entered service this year include: