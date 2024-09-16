Explora II Officially Named in Civitavecchia

The Explora II, the second ship in Explora Journeys’ fleet, was officially named in a ceremony at the port of Civitavecchia, near Rome. The event celebrated the brand’s vision of redefining luxury ocean travel with European hospitality and maritime heritage, the company stated.

The ship’s godmother, Rosalba Giugni, founder of the Marevivo Foundation, led the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony, honoring her decades-long commitment to ocean conservation.

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and film director Giuseppe Tornatore attended the event, which featured a gala dinner, a musical performance by Tony Hadley and a drone show showcasing Explora Journeys’ story.

Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, Pierfrancesco Vago said: “Naming a new ship is a proud maritime tradition, and tonight’s celebration marks our continued growth as we redefine luxury ocean travel. Our vision began with the contemporary brand MSC Cruises where we developed a premium offer with MSC Yacht Club and from there we identified a further demand for luxury experiences at sea. With Explora Journeys we offer an unparalleled value proposition and a unique offering compared to other types of luxury holiday. By 2028 the Explora Journeys fleet will comprise six ships offering a spirit of luxurious ocean adventure visiting sought-after destinations, where our guests can expect the same high standards and quality service across our fleet, all over the globe.”

The Explora II’s seven-night maiden voyage, which departs on Monday, Sept. 16, will visit Sorrento, Lipari, Trapani, Siracusa and Valletta, ending in Tarragona, Spain. The Explora II, as well as her sister ship the Explora I, will reposition to the Caribbean for the winter season, offering itineraries to destinations like St. Barts, Aruba and Antigua.

In the summer of 2025, the Explora II will sail the Western Mediterranean, visiting ports such as Barcelona, St. Tropez, Monte Carlo and Porto Cervo.