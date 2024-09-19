Disney Treasure Completes Ems River Conveyance

The Disney Treasure reached a milestone when it was guided by a tugboat down the Ems River from Meyer Werft shipyard, beginning its journey to open waters for the first time.

The new Disney Treasure left the shipyard on the morning of September 18, 2024, beginning the Ems River conveyance en route to Eemshaven, Netherlands. As it departed the shipyard, the ship sailed past cheering spectators who lined the riverbanks in celebration. The ship reached Eemshaven early the next morning.

During the next few days, the ship will undergo a series of tests and sea trials with Captain Marco overseeing the process and ensuring the Disney Treasure is fully prepared for its transatlantic journey before its delivery from Meyer Werft to Disney Cruise Line.

Once the trials are completed, the 2,500-passenger ship will be set to commence its inaugural season, operating week-long itineraries in the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

The Disney Treasure will set sail on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral, visiting Tortola and St. Thomas as well as Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island destination in the Bahamas. Following its inaugural cruise, the ship will embark on a seven-night voyage on December 28, and spend New Year’s Eve in the Western Caribbean. Guests will visit Mexico, Grand Cayman, Jamaica and the Bahamas, among other destinations.

A sister ship to the 2022-built Disney Wish, the LNG-powered Treasure is scheduled to operate year-round cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean departing from Port Canaveral, Florida.