Villa Vie’s Odyssey Launch Date Pushed Back Again

Villa Vie Residence’s Odyssey recently missed yet another planned start date.

Originally set to enter service from Southampton on May 15, 2024, the 1993-built vessel remains at the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Northern Ireland.

After several postponements, the Odyssey was more recently scheduled to launch service from Belfast on June 21, 2024.

With the ship still in drydock, a new departure date was not publicly announced by Villa Vie Residences.

Commenting on a publication on its official social media profile, the company only said that the Odyssey will “soon” be underway.

“The ship is going through the last stages of certification and will sail soon,” Villa Vie stated, noting that it is still dealing with a rudder stock issue.

According to previous updates, the problem first popped up earlier this month, initially postponing the ship’s launch to June 15, 2024.

The company also stated that cabins onboard are now ready after receiving new TVs, coffee machines and new carpets.

The staterooms, which the company calls “Villas,” also underwent light fixture repairs and deep cleanings.

On a post on its social media, Villa Vie also promised to share “a ton of updates” about the ship this week.

Offering a unique product that allows guests to own a cabin and live onboard, the Villa Vie Odyssey is scheduled to set sail on a three-and-a-half-year world cruise.

Originally built for Crown Cruise Lines, the Villa Vie Odyssey last operated as Fred. Olsen Cruise Line’s Braemar.

Out of service since early 2020, the 924-guest vessel was acquired by Villa Vie Residences in December 2023.

Built in Spain in the early 1990s, the Odyssey also sailed for different cruise lines, including Commodore Cruise Line, Cunard, and Norwegian Cruise Line.