Villa Vie Residences Delays Start to June 21

Villa Vie Residences has once again pushed back its start up date. According to reports on social media, the in-service date for the company’s first ship has been delayed for at least another six days and is now scheduled for June 21, 2024.

Currently undergoing a drydock in Northern Ireland, the Villa Vie Odyssey is set to offer a unique product that will allow guests to live onboard as it sails continuously across the globe.

The 1993-built ship was originally set to enter service in Southampton on May 15. After three delays, the Odyssey was more recently scheduled to welcome its guests and residents in Belfast on June 15.

In a social media group with the ship’s residents, Villa Vie’s COO Kathy Villalba claimed that, while the company has faced challenges, the vessel is now nearly ready to enter service.

“Delays are inevitable with the cruise industry. Every cruise line suffers them,” she said while responding to a comment.

“We are the only residential cruise in this space and have garnered a lot of attention – more good than bad thankfully. We will continue to be committed to our residents and keep the transparency with them. We are nearly finished,” Villalba added.

Drydock extensions and last-minute issues are being pointed to as reasons for the delays in the company’s start up.

The most recent push back was caused by an issue with the Odyssey’s rudder posts. The problem popped up on June 3 and delayed the start-up to June 15.

Sources said that the unscheduled work to solve the issue is taking longer than initially planned, resulting in another delay.

For residents already in the UK, Villa Vie arranged housing, transportation and even international excursions. According to social media reports, guests were offered trips to the Canary Islands.

After four years out of service, the Villa Vie Odyssey was acquired by the company in March. Built in Spain in the early 1990s, the 924-guest vessel was previously operated by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.