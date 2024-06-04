Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Residence Cruise Ship Start Up Pushed Back

Ville Vie's Odyssey

Residents who were hoping to board Villa Vie’s Odyssey in mid-May to live aboard the cruise ship will have to wait longer as the company’s anticipated start has been pushed back for 12 days, with a new in-service date of June 15 from Belfast.

Originally set to enter service in Southampton on May 15, Villa Vie extended its drydock on the former 1993-built Fred. Olsen Braemar, delaying its launch to May 30 and changing the port of embarkation to Belfast.

For those residents already in the UK, Villa Vie arranged housing, transportation and even excursions.

The May 30 start up was delt a blow when an inspection found an issue with a grey water tank, necessitating a repair with the ship in drydock at Harland Wolff. Another issue popped up on June 3 with rudder posts as the ship is now expected to sail June 15.

