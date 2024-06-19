June Update: Here Are the Latest Five Cruise Ship Moves

Cruise Industry News looks at some of the key ship announcements and transactions that took place in recent weeks.

For a complete overview of the market, see the latest Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Celebrity Xpedition and Celebrity Xploration

Capacity: 100 and 15 guests

Tonnage: 3,159 (combined)

Year built: 2001 and 2007

Move: Sold to Lindblad Expeditions

Date: June 2024

Celebrity Cruises sold two of its Galapagos ships, the 100-guest Celebrity Xpedition and the 15-guest Celebrity Xploration, to Lindblad Expeditions.

While the Celebrity Flora will continue to sail in the South American archipelago, the two vessels will be handed over to their new owner in January 2025.

Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter

Capacity: 2,600 guests each

Tonnage: 109,000 each

Year built: 2001 and 2002

Move: To be transferred to Carnival Cruise Line

Date: June 2024

With P&O Cruises Australia being absorbed by Carnival Cruise Line, the Pacific Adventure and the Pacific Encounter are scheduled to be transferred to the Carnival fleet in 2025..

Carnival also confirmed that the vessels, originally built for Princess Cruises, will continue to sail in Australia.

Pacific Explorer

Capacity: 1,998 guests

Tonnage: 77,000

Year built: 1997

Move: To be withdrawn from service

Date: June 2024

P&O Australia’s Pacific Explorer will be taken out of service in February 2025. Unlike its fleet mates, Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter, the vessel will not be transferred to Carnival Cruise Line after the Australia-based brand is discontinued.

Carnival Corporation is expected to sell off the 1997-built ship, with more details anticipated to be released in the coming months.

Goddess of the Night

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Tonnage: 103,000

Year built: 2004

Move: Chartered to the Italian government

Date: June 2024

Seajet’s Goddess of the Night was chartered by the Italian government to serve as a floating hotel during the 50th Summit of the Group of Seven (G7).

As part of the deal, the 2004-built ship was a temporary base for police and public security forces that are working during the meetings, which took place on June 13 – 15.

American Countess and American Duchess

Capacity: 166 and 246 guests

Tonnage: 10,397 (combined)

Year built: 2020 and 2017

Move: To be scrapped

Date: May 2024

After acquiring both vessels at an auction in April, American Cruise Lines revealed plans to scrap the American Countess and the American Duchess.

Formerly operated by American Queen Voyages, the riverboats were designed to sail on the Mississippi River and entered service, respectively, in 2020 and 2017.