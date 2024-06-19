June Update: Here Are the Latest Five Cruise Ship Moves

Cruise Industry News looks at some of the key ship announcements and transactions that took place in recent weeks.
For a complete overview of the market, see the latest Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News.
Celebrity Xpedition and Celebrity Xploration
Capacity: 100 and 15 guests
Tonnage: 3,159 (combined)
Year built: 2001 and 2007
Move: Sold to Lindblad Expeditions
Date: June 2024
Celebrity Cruises sold two of its Galapagos ships, the 100-guest Celebrity Xpedition and the 15-guest Celebrity Xploration, to Lindblad Expeditions.
While the Celebrity Flora will continue to sail in the South American archipelago, the two vessels will be handed over to their new owner in January 2025.
Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter
Capacity: 2,600 guests each
Tonnage: 109,000 each
Year built: 2001 and 2002
Move: To be transferred to Carnival Cruise Line
Date: June 2024
With P&O Cruises Australia being absorbed by Carnival Cruise Line, the Pacific Adventure and the Pacific Encounter are scheduled to be transferred to the Carnival fleet in 2025..
Carnival also confirmed that the vessels, originally built for Princess Cruises, will continue to sail in Australia.
Pacific Explorer
Capacity: 1,998 guests
Tonnage: 77,000
Year built: 1997
Move: To be withdrawn from service
Date: June 2024
P&O Australia’s Pacific Explorer will be taken out of service in February 2025. Unlike its fleet mates, Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter, the vessel will not be transferred to Carnival Cruise Line after the Australia-based brand is discontinued.
Carnival Corporation is expected to sell off the 1997-built ship, with more details anticipated to be released in the coming months.
Goddess of the Night
Capacity: 2,720 guests
Tonnage: 103,000
Year built: 2004
Move: Chartered to the Italian government
Date: June 2024
Seajet’s Goddess of the Night was chartered by the Italian government to serve as a floating hotel during the 50th Summit of the Group of Seven (G7).
As part of the deal, the 2004-built ship was a temporary base for police and public security forces that are working during the meetings, which took place on June 13 – 15.
American Countess and American Duchess
Capacity: 166 and 246 guests
Tonnage: 10,397 (combined)
Year built: 2020 and 2017
Move: To be scrapped
Date: May 2024
After acquiring both vessels at an auction in April, American Cruise Lines revealed plans to scrap the American Countess and the American Duchess.
Formerly operated by American Queen Voyages, the riverboats were designed to sail on the Mississippi River and entered service, respectively, in 2020 and 2017.