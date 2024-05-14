American Cruise Lines to Scrap Countess and Duchess, Evaluating American Queen

American Cruise Lines, which emerged as the winning bidder for the American Queen Voyages paddlewheel fleet, has confirmed it has scrapped the American Countess and Duchess, while it continues to evaluate plans to the American Queen.

“American Cruise Lines remains focused on modernizing and elevating the domestic cruise industry with new ships, large staterooms, modern technology, and rigorous environmental standards,” the company said in a statement.

“We have recycled the former AQV vessels Countess and Duchess. We continue to evaluate options for the Queen, including the possibility of donation to a municipal or non-profit entity.”

The Countess has capacity for 246 guests, the Duchess carried 166 passengers and the American Queen has capacity for 436 guests.

The company did not reveal plans for the American Empress.

American Cruise Lines picked up the ships at the American Queen bankruptcy auction in March at the following prices: