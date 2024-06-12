Lindblad Buys Two Celebrity Ships for Galapagos Cruise Expansion

Lindblad Expeditions today announced that it has added two purpose-built Galápagos expedition vessels to join the Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic fleet as the company said it has acquired the current 48-guest Celebrity Xpedition and 16-gust Celebrity Exploration.

The ships will transition to the Lindblad fleet in early 2025, according to a company statement.

“We recognize and appreciate the immense privilege our Company has to operate and grow our expedition cruise offerings in the Galápagos Islands,” said Sven-Olof Lindblad, Founder and CEO of Lindblad Expeditions. “By sourcing well-appointed vessels and onboarding the most experienced crew and staff who meet our exacting standards of responsible exploration, we’re able to transport guests from around the world to the iconic archipelago and help them understand the importance of protecting and preserving its wonders and wildlife, as a consequence of their personal experience.”

He continued: “When my father, Lars-Eric Lindblad, led the first international citizen expedition to the Galápagos nearly 60 years ago, I don’t think he ever could have dreamed it would serve as the foundation for ecotourism in the archipelago and would be the catalyst for meaningful, positively impactful connections. We look forward to not only bringing more Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic guests to the islands with the growth of our fleet, but also to having a greater positive social impact supporting conservation, education and the creation of livelihoods.”

Later this month, bookings will open for sale and the names of the two ships will be revealed.

Following the closing of the transaction in January 2025, the ships will undergo multi-million-dollar revitalizations. Once complete, the ships will embody the spirit of adventure and extreme comfort, both synonymous with Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic, and will celebrate the Company’s deep connection to the islands, Ecuador, and its people.

“For decades, Lindblad Expeditions has set the standards for sustainable tourism in Galápagos and been an extraordinary friend and supporter to the Charles Darwin Foundation and the greater conservation community in the islands,” said Rakan Zahawi, Executive Director of the Charles Darwin Foundation. “Together with community leaders, farmers, scientists and researchers, as well as Ecuadorians from Galápagos and the continent, Lindblad Expeditions has helped to uplift local communities and safeguard the archipelago’s precious species and habitats. We are grateful for their continued commitment to protecting, promoting, and preserving our home, while showcasing its beauty to responsible travelers.”