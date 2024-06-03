Former Costa Magica to Serve as Floating Hotel for G7 Meeting

The former Costa Magica is set to serve as a floating hotel during the 50th Summit of the Group of Seven (G7) in Italy.

According to Greek media, the 2,720-guest vessel will be docked at the Port of Brindisi during the meeting, which starts on June 9, 2024.

Now owned by Greece-based ferry operator Seajets, the ship is being chartered to house the police forces serving at the meeting, which is set to take place in Italy’s Apulia region.

With two officers per cabin, the vessel is set to host over 2,600 people per day, MonoNews website reported. The shipowner will serve three meals per day onboard, it added.

The charter was arranged by Italy-based shipbrokers Ferrando & Massone. According to sources in the country, the ship is a vessel chartered by Italy’s Ministry of the Interior.

Officials from the government agency also inspected another Seajets-owned cruise ship, the Queen of the Oceans (formerly P&O Cruises’ Oceana), but ultimately decided to charter the larger ship.

Fresh from a refurbishment in Turkey, the ship is set to remain docked in Brindisi throughout June 17, 2024.

Recently renamed Goddess of the Night, the former Costa Magica is set to launch service for Neonyx Cruises in mid-July.

Sailing short cruises to Greece and Turkey, the new cruise line plans to offer an adults-only product focusing on parties and nightlife.

Originally built for Costa Cruises, the 103,000-ton ship entered service in 2004 as the Costa Magica. Out of service since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, it was acquired by Seajets in early 2023.

As originally designed, the Goddess of the Night features public rooms that pay homage to Italy, including a main atrium inspired by the country’s most famous cities and landscapes.