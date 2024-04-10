Seajet’s Mykonos Magic Enters Drydock in Turkey

The former Costa Magica has entered drydock in Turkey. According to AIS data, the 2004-built vessel arrived at a shipyard in Icdas on April 6.

The cruise ship, now called Mykonos Magic, was acquired by the Greece-based ferry operator Seajets in early 2023.

It is unclear what work is being carried out on the vessel, which has been laid up in Europe for the past four years.

According to industry rumors, Seajets may be starting its own cruise operations, with the Mykonos Magic serving as the company’s first vessel.

The ship, which can accommodate 2,720 guests, has also been spotted on the cruise schedule of the Piraeus Cruise Terminal in Greece.

Several calls are planned for the Mykonos Magic between late July and late October, with most of these visits spaced three to four days apart.

Earlier this year, Seajets posted several cruise-related job vacancies, including positions in marketing, sales, and commercial roles.

Originally designed for Costa Cruises, the Mykonos Magic is currently the largest cruise ship owned by Seajets.

Sharing a similar design with Carnival’s Destiny Class vessels, the former Costa Magica was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

After being withdrawn from Costa Cruises’ fleet during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 103,000-ton ship remained out of service in Europe before being sold to Seajets in February 2023.

After buying several vessels during the pandemic, Seajets currently owns a total of four cruise ships. In addition to the Mykonos Magic, the cruise line also owns the former Veendam, the former Majesty of the Seas and the former Oceana.

The Greek ferry operator has also acquired four other ships since 2020, including the former Maasdam, which is currently sailing for CFC, and the former Ryndam, which was acquired by Celestyal Cruises.

Seajets also bought the Magellan and the Columbus at an auction before selling the vessels – which were previously operated by Cruise & Maritime Voyages – to a scrapyard.