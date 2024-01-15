Seajets Poised to Start Cruise Line

Seajets appears to be preparing to start its own cruise operation as the Greek ferry company currently owns four cruise ships which are laid up in Greece.

With the former Veendam (now the Aegean Majesty), P&O Oceana (now the Queen of Oceans), Costa Magica (now the Mykonos Magic) and Majesty of the Seas (now the Majesty of Oceans) at its disposal, the company recently posted a number of jobs on LinkedIn for its cruise division.

It is unclear which ships would be used, or when the operation would start. With the summer Mediterranean cruising season quickly approaching, the company could be poised to work with tour operators to fill ships.

The company is hiring for marketing, sales and commercial roles, indicating it may be operating and selling its own cruises, as opposed to just chartering ships out.

Jobs Posted:

Guest Experience and Product Development Manager

Global Contact Center Manager

Corporate Partnerships Manager

Global Sales Director

Digital Marketing Manager

Revenue Management Director

Trade Sales Manager

Direct Sales Manager

During the pandemic, Seajets was opportunistic, and bought and sold a number of cruise ships.

Recent transactions include CFC’s Renaissance and the Celestyal Journey, which sat laid up in the Seajets fleet before being sold to their new operators.