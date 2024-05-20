Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in May

From major conversion works to regular maintenance and class inspections, Cruise Industry News looks at some of the key cruise ship drydocks taking place in May 2024.

For a complete market overview, see the 2024 Drydock and Refurbishment Report.

Villa Vie Odyssey

Cruise Line: Villa Vie Residences

Capacity: 977 guests

Tonnage: 23,344

Year built: 1993

Drydock Period: April 28 to May 29

Shipyard: Harland & Wolff (Belfast, Northern Ireland)

Villa Vie’s Odyssey is currently undergoing a drydock at the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Formerly operated by Fred. Olsen as the Braemar, the 1993-built cruise ship is undergoing various enhancements, including extensive pool deck renovations and the refurbishment of its 480 cabins.

After the completion of the project, the ship is scheduled to sail from Belfast on May 30, kicking off a three-and-a-half-year world cruise.

Vision of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Tonnage: 78,491

Year built: 1998

Drydock Period: April 20 to May 24

Shipyard: Grand Bahama (Freeport, Bahamas)

Royal Caribbean International’s Vision of the Seas is presently at one of the drydocks of the Grand Bahama Shipyard in Freeport, the Bahamas.

The 1998-built vessel is seeing technical maintenance in addition to class inspections, hotel upkeep and occasional upgrades to public areas and systems. Marking the return of cruise ships to Baltimore, the Vision is set to resume guest service on May 25.

Carnival Legend

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Tonnage: 88,500

Year built: 2002

Drydock Period: April 28 to May 29

Shipyard: Chantier Naval de Marseille (Marseille, France)

The Carnival Legend is near the end of month-long drydock at the Chantier Naval de Marseille, in southern France.

After crossing the Atlantic in late April, the Carnival Cruise Line vessel is scheduled to undergo routine work, including class inspections and general maintenance. Before resuming service on May 30, the 2002-built ship is also expected to undergo hotel renovations, with the addition of new features, spaces and more.

MSC Splendida

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Tonnage: 133,500

Year built: 2009

Drydock Period: May 10 to May 29

Shipyard: Palumbo Malta (Valletta, Malta)

The MSC Splendida is undergoing a drydock at the Palumbo Shipyard in Valletta, Malta. Set to return to China later this year, the 2009-built vessel is going through routine work, including scheduled maintenance, class inspections and technical overhauls.

Before arriving in the Far East in November, the Splendida returns to revenue service on May 30, kicking off a summer program in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Hanseatic Inspiration

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Capacity: 230 guests

Tonnage: 16,100

Year built: 2019

Drydock Period: May 13 to May 22

Shipyard: Lloyd Werft (Bremerhaven, Germany)

Hapag Lloyd’s Hanseatic Inspiration recently entered a drydock at the Lloyd Werft shipyard in Bremerhaven, Germany.

Before resuming guest service on May 23, the 230-guest expedition ship is set to undergo scheduled maintenance, in addition to technical overhauls and class work.