Carnival Legend Arrives in Europe for Summer Program

After departing from Norfolk on a trans-Atlantic crossing in mid-April, the Carnival Legend recently arrived in Europe for a summer program.

The 12-night repositioning voyage featured visits to destinations in Portugal and Spain before ending in Barcelona on April 27.

Before kicking off its summer program, the 2,100-guest ship sailed to the Chantier Naval de Marseille in France, where it is now undergoing a major refurbishment.

In addition to technical maintenance and class work, the Legend is expected to see updates to its public areas and staterooms.

While details of the project are still to be confirmed, the ship may receive new venues, including the Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, which is being rolled out to more vessels in Carnival’s fleet.

Once the work is completed, the Carnival Legend is set to kick off a five-month program in Europe that includes itineraries in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

The first sailing of the season is an eight-night cruise to Italy, France, Spain, and Malta that sails roundtrip from Barcelona.

Scheduled to depart on May 30, the itinerary features visits to Toulon, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Valletta.

In June, the Carnival Legend repositions to Northern Europe for a series of cruises departing from Dover, England.

Before returning to the Mediterranean in late August, the ship offers nine- to 12-night itineraries to the British Isles, Iceland, Scandinavia, the North Sea and more.

Scheduled to return to North America in early November, the Legend is also set to sail a series of ten-night cruises to the Greek Isles, Italy and Turkey between September and October.

The ship is then set to offer a trans-Atlantic crossing to Florida before kicking off its 2024-25 winter program in Tampa.

Part of Carnival Cruise Line’s four-ship Spirit Class, the Carnival Legend was built by Kvaerner Masa-Yards in Finland and originally entered service in 2002.