Villa Vie’s Odyssey Enters Drydock in Belfast

Villa Vie Residences shared a video update of Odyssey’s drydock progress, ahead of its Continual World Cruise departing May 30..

Formerly known as Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ MS Braemar, the Villa Vie Odyssey entered drydock in Belfast on April 28 to undergo various enhancements, including extensive pool deck renovations and the refurbishment of all 480 cabins.

“After the preliminary inspection, we’re very pleased with what we’re seeing so far,” said Director of Technical Operations Charlie Kinnear.

“No major dents, no major problems that we can see…It’s a good day!”

The video also shows the process of lowering the equipment and preparing the ship for the high-pressure wash before stocking it with hotel supplies.

The Villa Vie Odyssey was originally scheduled to depart on May 15 from Southampton. Due to operational enhancements, the journey has been rescheduled for May 30, departing from Belfast.