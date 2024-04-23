Princess Cruises: 2024 Capacity Breakdown

Princess Cruises continues to invest in its core markets in 2024. According to the 2024 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, the Carnival Corporation brand will see most of its capacity concentrated in North America.

The premium brand is set to offer strong programs in the Caribbean and Alaska, which account for almost half of the company’s inventory.

Gaining significant capacity this year, the Caribbean will see nine ships offering cruises of seven nights and more, in addition to two offering two- to five-night itineraries.

Hosting seven ships in 2024, Alaska continues to be Princess Cruises’ largest summer market. The lineup in the region includes some of the fleet’s largest and newest ships, such as the 2022-built Discovery Princess and the 2017-built Majestic Princess.

The Mediterranean is set for considerable growth, with a 25 percent capacity increase. With a total of three ships, the Mediterranean fleet is led by the new Sun Princess.

After entering service in February, the 4,300-guest vessel is offering a long season in the region that features a series of seven- to 21-night cruises.

Princess Cruises’ 17-ship fleet is also set to offer a significant number of cruises in other regions of the globe, including Australia, Northern/Western Europe and Canada/New England.

The latter is also seeing growth, with a 65 percent spike in capacity and one additional ship compared to 2023.

One of the highlights of the 2024 program in the Canada/New England region is the Island Princess. Sailing from New York City, the vessel is scheduled to offer a series of new Colonial Heritage itineraries that include a call in Yorktown, Virginia.

Princess is offering two world cruises in 2024, including a 111-night voyage departing from Fort Lauderdale and a 110-night itinerary departing from Australia and New Zealand.