Princess Debuts Colonial Heritage Voyages, Calling in Virginia

Princess Cruises is introducing its first-ever Colonial Heritage voyages featuring a call in Yorktown, Virginia, as part of its 2024 Canada and New England season.

“The upcoming 2024 Canada and New England cruise and cruisetour program is highlighted by the debut of new summer Colonial Heritage voyages with visits to Yorktown and cruises sailing in and out Boston,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “We know history buffs and seafood enthusiasts are going to love this collection of enticing voyages that tell the story of our American and Canadian history.”

The Colonial Heritage voyages aboard the Island Princess departing from New York come just in time for Sestercentennial celebrations marking the 250th birthday of the United States. Charleston, Boston and Halifax will also be part of the Island Princess’ 10- and 11-day voyages beginning in June 2024. The cruises will go on sale on May 25, 2023.

In another first for Princess Cruises’ Canada and New England program, the cruise line is introducing a new 17-day itinerary aboard the Emerald Princess including three-day long visits to ports in Greenland.

The 2024 Canada and New England program includes 27 departures from Boston, New York, Québec and Fort Lauderdale, with stops at 25 destinations and 11 itineraries, sailing aboard the Emerald Princess, Enchanted Princess and the Island Princess.

Sailings include: