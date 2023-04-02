An Overview of Island Princess’ 2024 World Cruise

Princess Cruises’ Island Princess is gearing up for a worldwide adventure starting on January 4, 2024. Sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the ship will visit 51 destinations in 27 countries and six continents, guiding guests through their travel bucket list.

As per our Guide to World Cruises, on this world cruise, travelers will have access to 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites including The Acropolis, The Port Fortress of Cartagena and the ancient city of Ephesus.

Guests aboard the Island Princess can look forward to an overnight stay in Dubai and 11 late-night stays in ports.

The Island Princess departs from Fort Lauderdale but guests can also opt to embark on the ship from Los Angeles, California. The first port of call is Cartagena, Columbia before cruising the Panama Canal and reaching Puntarenas, Costa Rica. By January 11, the ship will already be in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua for a short stop before heading to Huatulco, Mexico.

Here’s the complete itinerary of the Island Princess’ 2024 voyage around the world:

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Cartagena, Colombia; Panama Canal; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua; Huatulco, Mexico; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Los Angeles, California; Honolulu (Oahu), Hawaii; Lahaina (Maui), Hawaii; Apia, Western Samoa; Auckland, New Zealand; New Plymouth, New Zealand; Picton, New Zealand; Dunedin, New Zealand; Fjordland National Park, New Zealand; Sydney, Australia; Burnie, Tasmania; Adelaide, Australia; Fremantle, Australia; Bali, Indonesia; Singapore; Klang (Kuala Lumpur), Malaysia; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Salalah, Oman; Aqaba, Jordan; Suez Canal; Haifa, Israel; Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey; Iraklion, Greece; Mykonos, Greece; Piraeus (Athens), Greece; La Valletta, Malta; Catania, Sicily; Naples, Italy; Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Italy; Genoa, Italy ; Villefranche (Nice), France; Marseille, France; Barcelona, Spain; Ceuta, Spanish Morocco; Cadiz, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Agadir, Morocco; Arrecife, Canary Islands; Tenerife, Canary Islands; Funchal, Madeira; Kings Wharf, Bermuda; Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The 2001-built Island Princess accommodates up to 2,200 passengers in 1107 staterooms (including 128 suites and 181 Oceanviews) and features an array of dining experiences including Dine My Way, Princess Pizzeria, Horizon Court and La Patisserie.

Prices for the Island Princess’ world cruise start at $19,149.