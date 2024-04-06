Norwegian Viva Gets Anchor Reinstalled in Puerto Rico

The Norwegian Viva saw its anchor reinstalled during a recent visit to San Juan, Puerto Rico. According to At Line, LLC, the local shipping agency that performed the job, the equipment was successfully reinstalled on the ship on March 31, 2024. It was previously said to have been removed for repair purposes.

The portside anchor was installed back with the help of a forklift and barge, which brought the equipment close to the Viva’s bow.

The procedure was carried out during the regular operations of the Norwegian Cruise Line ship. Presently based in Puerto Rico, the Norwegian Viva was starting a seven-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean on that day.

Currently wrapping up its winter season in the region, the Prima-Class vessel has been sailing from San Juan since December.

During the winter, the ship offered a series of seven-night cruises that explored several destinations in the region, including Barbados, Antigua, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and more.

On April 7, the Viva is scheduled to set sail on a trans-Atlantic crossing to Europe ahead of a summer program in the Mediterranean.

Marking the ship’s second season in the region, the schedule includes different nine- to 11-night itineraries that visit destinations in Italy, France, Greece, Portugal, Spain, Slovenia, Croatia, Malta and Turkey.

Following another trans-Atlantic crossing, the Norwegian Viva is set to return to Puerto Rico on December 15, 2024.

The ship then offers a second winter season in the Southern Caribbean, with seven-night cruises to destinations to ports in Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and more.

A sister to the 2022-built Norwegian Prima, the Norwegian Viva entered service in August 2023. Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 142,000-ton vessel can accommodate up to 3,215 guests in double occupancy.

Continuing the Prima Class, Norwegian Cruise Line is scheduled to receive the Norwegian Aqua in April 2025.