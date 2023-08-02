Norwegian Viva Welcomes First Guests Onboard

Norwegian Cruise Line welcomed the first guests to sail onboard its newest ship, the Norwegian Viva, as it embarked on its maiden voyage from Venice (Trieste), Italy.

The Norwegian Viva embarked on its nine-day journey through the Mediterranean, taking guests from Venice (Trieste), Italy to Lisbon, Portugal with calls in Salerno, Cannes along France’s Cote d’Azur and Ibiza, among other destinations.

The ship will sail a series of Greek Isles and Mediterranean voyages through November 2023, before heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico in December for a season in the Caribbean.

“This summer, our guests will have the opportunity to explore Europe aboard our newest magnificent vessel, Norwegian Viva, while enjoying its well-appointed spacious design, elevated experiences, expansive culinary offerings and signature Norwegian Cruise Line hospitality provided by the best crew in the industry,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Norwegian Viva’s tagline is ‘Live it Up,’ and I have no doubt our guests will be doing just that while they cruise to some of the liveliest cities in Europe and the Caribbean during the ship’s inaugural season.”

After its maiden voyage, the second of the Prima Class ships will sail a series of Mediterranean and Greek Isles itineraries, before its official christening ceremony in Miami on Nov. 28, 2023.

The Norwegian VIva’s godfather, Luis Fonsi, will officially name the ship and will be joined by The Queen of Latin Pop, Paulina Rubio; “Saturday Night Live” cast member Marcello Hernandez; and singer Pedro Capó.

In the winter, the ship will homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico operating Caribbean voyages from December 2023 through March 2024. Guests onboard the Caribbean sailings can visit Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. John’s, Antigua; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands.

The Norwegian Viva will return to Europe in May 2024, resuming its Mediterranean itineraries.