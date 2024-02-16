Where is the Princess Cruises Fleet Cruising to in February?

With the new Sun Princess set to enter service later this month, the Princess Cruises fleet is growing by 4,300 berths.

Cruise Industry News looks into the locations and programs of every ship in the company’s as of February 16, 2024:

Sun Princess

Year Built: 2024

Capacity: 4,300 guests

Location: Monfalcone, Italy

After being delivered to the company earlier this month, the new Sun Princess became the largest cruise ship in Princess Cruises fleet. Still undergoing technical work onboard, the 175,500-ton vessel is scheduled to depart on its maiden voyage on Feb. 28, 2024.

Discovery Princess

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 3,660 guests

Location: West Coast

One of the Princess’ ships sailing on the West Coast, the Discovery Princess offers different itineraries departing from Los Angeles’ World Cruise Center in San Pedro. This weekend, the 2022-built vessel is offering a four-night cruise to San Diego and Ensenada.

Enchanted Princess

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 3,660 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Enchanted Princess is presently offering a ten-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean. Departing from Port Everglades, the itinerary features visits to Princess Cays, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Kitts and Tortola.

Sky Princess

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 3,660 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Sky Princess is offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Fort Lauderdale. This week’s itinerary visits the Eastern Caribbean with ports of call in Princess Cays, Grand Turk, Amber Cove and San Juan.

Majestic Princess

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Australia & New Zealand

Spending the winter in the South Pacific, the Majestic Princess continues to sail varied itineraries departing from Sydney, Australia. Among the destinations being visited by the 2017-built vessel are Tasmania, New Zealand, Fiji and Queensland.

Regal Princess

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Regal Princess is offering cruises to the Western Caribbean departing from Galveston. In February, the ship’s regular itineraries sail for seven nights and includes visits to Costa Maya, Cozumel, Belize City and Roatán.

Royal Princess

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Australia & New Zealand

The Royal Princess is part of Princess Cruises’ Australia-based fleet for the winter 2023-2024. Sailing from Sydney, the 2013-built ship offers a series of two- to 17-night itineraries to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and more.

Ruby Princess

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Ruby Princess is offering different ten- to 14-night itineraries to the Central America and the Panama Canal. Departing from Fort Lauderdale, the cruises sail to less visited destinations in the region, such as Colón, in Panama, and Puerto Limón, in Costa Rica.

Emerald Princess

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Panama Canal

The Emerald Princess is presently offering a 14-night cruise to the Panama Canal. The one-way cruise sails from Los Angeles to Fort Lauderdale and features visits to Puerto Vallarta and Huatulco, in Mexico; Punta Arenas, in Costa Rica; Cartagena, in Colombia; and George Town, in Grand Cayman.

Crown Princess

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: West Coast

Sailing from San Francisco on a year-round basis, the Crown Princess is offering a series of cruises to the Mexican Riviera, Hawaii, and California. In February, the ship sails a series of five- to 16-night cruises that visit Manzanillo, Honolulu, San Diego and more.

Caribbean Princess

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Caribbean Princess is offering six- and seven-night cruises to the Caribbean. Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, the 3,100-guest vessel says to varied destinations, including Princess private resort-style destination in the Bahamas, Princess Cays; Cozumel, in Mexico; and Falmouth, in Jamaica.

Diamond Princess

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,600 guests

Location: Southeast Asia

The Diamond Princess resumed service earlier this month following a routine drydock in Singapore. The 2004-built cruise ship is now offering 14-night cruises to Southeast Asia that sail to different ports of call in Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Sapphire Princess

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,600 guests

Location: South America

The Sapphire Princess is spending the 2023-24 winter in South America. The ship’s itinerary program includes longer sailings to Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and the Falkland Islands that also include scenic cruising in Antarctica and Patagonia.

Island Princess

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: South Pacific

After sailing from Fort Lauderdale in early January, the Island Princess is offering Princess’ 2024 World Cruise. The 111-night voyage features visits to several destinations across the globe, including Australia and the South Pacific – where the ship is currently cruising.

Coral Princess

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Australia & New Zealand

Based in Australia on a year-round basis, the Coral Princess is presently offering three- to 27-night cruises departing from Brisbane. Itineraries feature several ports of call across the country, in addition to destinations in New Zealand and the South Pacific Isles.

Grand Princess

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,600 guests

Location: Australia & New Zealand

Sailing from Melbourne, the Grand Princess completes the Princess Cruises fleet Down Under. In February, the 1998-built cruise ship is offering a series of 14-night voyages to New Zealand that feature visits to Tauranga, Auckland, Napier, Wellington and more.