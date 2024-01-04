Island Princess Sails from Port Everglades on 111-Night World Cruise

The Island Princess is sailing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale today to kick off Princess Cruises’ 111-night world cruise.

Sailing roundtrip from Port Everglades, the worldwide adventure is one of the longest cruises being offered by the company in 2024 and includes visits to six continents: Australia, North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia.

The global itinerary is highlighted by a total of 51 ports of call in 27 countries and territories across the Caribbean, the Pacific Ocean, New Zealand, Australia, Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and the Atlantic Ocean.

The cruise also allows passengers to visit have 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites including The Acropolis, in Greece, The Port Fortress of Cartagena, in Colombia, and the ancient city of Ephesus, in Turkey.

In addition to transits of both the Panama and the Suez canals, the cruise features 11 late-night stays in ports, as well as an overnight call in Dubai, UAE.

Before returning to Florida in April, the worldwide adventure is set to cruise for over 33,000 nautical miles and cross the Equator twice.

Among the ports being visited by the Island Princess is Puntarenas, in Costa Rica; Los Angeles, in California; Pago Pago, in American Samoa; Catania, in Italy; and Ceuta, in the Spanish Morocco.

Built in France by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, the Island Princess originally entered service in July 2003.

An identical sister to the 2002-night Coral Princess, the 1,950-guest ship offers several amenities and public areas, including a casino, a two-deck theater, two pool decks, and a selection of dining venues.

Among its specialty options is the Bayou Café and Steakhouse – a New-Orleans-inspired specialty venue that serves traditional Cajun and Creole dishes.

The 88,000-ton ship saw the introduction of new features during a refit in 2015, including a revamped self-service restaurant and extra staterooms at the stern.