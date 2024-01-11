Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in January

From regular maintenance work to major update jobs and repair work, several drydocks are taking place in January. Cruise Industry News looks at some of the key projects scheduled for the month.

For more about the drydock market, see the 2024 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News.

Maud

Cruise Line: HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

Capacity: 500 guests

Tonnage: 16,151

Year built: 2003

Drydock Period: December 27 to February 3

Shipyard: Bredo Dry Docks (Bremerhaven, Germany)

The Maud is presently undergoing emergency repairs in Germany after being hit by a rogue wave while cruising in the North Sea in December.

Work onboard the 500-guest vessel, which is scheduled to resume service in early February, includes the replacement of damaged windows on the bridge, as well as repairs to electrical circuits and technical systems.

Mein Schiff 2

Cruise Line: TUI Cruises

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Tonnage: 110,000

Year built: 2019

Drydock Period: January 3 to January 15

Shipyard: Drydocks World Dubai (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

The Mein Schiff 2 is currently undergoing a drydock at a shipyard in Dubai. In addition to scheduled maintenance and class work, the 2019-built vessel is set to receive a shore power connection during the period spent at the facility.

Offering a winter program in the Middle East, the Mein Schiff 2 is scheduled to resume service on January 15.

Diamond Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity: 2,600 guests

Tonnage: 113,000

Year built: 2004

Drydock Period: January 19 to February 6

Shipyard: Sembcorp Marine Singapore (Singapore)

The Diamond Princess is set to undergo a routine drydock later this month. Currently in service in Southeast Asia, the Princess Cruises vessel is scheduled to arrive at a shipyard in Singapore soon after disembarking passengers on Jan. 19.

Before resuming service on Fe. 6, the 2004-built vessel will see a series of interventions, which include scheduled maintenance, technical overhauls, regular upkeep, and class inspections.

Norwegian Joy

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Tonnage: 163,000

Year built: 2017

Drydock Period: January 21 to February 13

Shipyard: Damen Brest (Brest, France)

The Norwegian Joy is undergoing a major refurbishment later this month. Set to enter a drydock in Europe, the Norwegian Cruise Line ship will see a capacity increase, in addition to changes to its public areas and facilities.

While part of Joy’s Observation Lounge is set to be replaced by new staterooms, other areas are being redesigned. A virtual reality game center, the Galaxy Pavilion is being transformed into a new thermal suite for the ship’s Mandara Spa.

Costa Firenze

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 4,232 passengers

Tonnage: 135,500

Year built: 2020

Period: January 21 to April 25

Shipyard: Navantia (Cádiz, Spain)

After leaving the Costa Cruises fleet, the Costa Firenze is set to start its conversion into a Carnival Cruise Line vessel.

Joining its sister ship Carnival Venezia, the 2020-built vessel will offer the Carnival Fun Italian Style concept, which combines Costa’s Italian atmosphere with Carnival’s signature features and experience. During the drydock, the Firenze is being adapted to offer the new product, with the addition of new public areas, stateroom upgrades, and more.