HX’s Maud Loses Power, Under Tow

HX’s Maud reported a temporary loss of power after being hit by a wave in the North Sea on Thursday.

The expedition operator, which was previously known as Hurtigruten Expeditions, confirmed the incident to Cruise Industry News.

As of Friday, the ship is currently under tow after damage to the bridge. Passenger reports on social media report that the ship is being towed to Bremerhaven in Germany.

The 500-guest ship was sailing towards Tilbury, in the United Kingdom, from Florø, in Norway, when the temporary loss of power occurred.

“At this time, the ship has confirmed that no serious passenger or crew injuries have been sustained as a result of the incident and the condition of the ship remains stable,” an HX spokesperson told Cruise Industry News.

“In line with our robust operational protocols, in addition to assuring the wellbeing of all aboard, the crew immediately conducted thorough safety checks and technical assessments. Further assessments are now being made for onward sailing,” she added.

“Unfortunately, this has meant that we have to cancel the next sailing onboard the Maud; guests have been contacted,” the spokesperson said.

The ship is in direct contact with the relevant maritime authorities and shoreside support teams, HX noted.

Currently based in the United Kingdom, the Maud offers a series of two-week expeditions to the Norwegian Coast.

On Dec. 23, 2023, the vessel was scheduled to embark on a 13-night cruise that featured visits to Loen, Bergen, Egersund, Helgeland, Narvik, Tromso, and the Lofoten Islands.

Originally built to sail on Hurtigruten’s coastal express route, the Maud entered service in 2003 as the Midnatsol.

After being placed in the company’s expedition fleet, the 16,000-ton vessel gained its current name in 2021.

At the same time, it was subject to a major refurbishment which included updates to public areas and staterooms, a capacity reduction, and more.