Diamond Princess Begins Singapore Season

The Diamond Princess has officially started its Singapore season this past week after arriving from Japan, according to a press release.

The Diamond Princess’ Singapore season includes 10- to 14-day cruises in the region from December 2023 to March 2024.

In December 2023, the Diamond Princess will sail two 10-day voyages visiting Koh Samui and Laem Chabang (Bangkok) in Thailand as well as Phu My (Ho Chi Minh City) and Da Nang in Vietnam. Guests on the cruise can celebrate Christmas Eve in Koh Samui while Christmas Day will be spent at sea. For travelers embarking on the next cruise departing on December 26, New Year’s Eve will be celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City.

In January and February 2024, the ship will sail two fourteen-day Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam cruises taking guests to visit Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia, as well as Phuket in Thailand. After that, the ship will sail the South China Sea, visiting Koh Samui, as well as Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang in Vietnam.

The sailing departing on February 6 will give guests a chance to celebrate Chinese New Year which falls on February 10 and 11, where the ship will be in Penang and Port Klang.

The Diamond Princess will conclude her Singapore season with a 13-day repositioning cruise from Singapore to Yokohama on March 5, 2024. The ship will arrive on March 18, in time for Japan’s cherry blossom season, and the start of her Japan 2024 season.

Two other Princess Cruises ships will also visit Singapore in 2024 and 2025. The Coral Princess will sail a 33-day Southeast Asia, Hawaii and Pacific Crossing cruise from Singapore to Los Angeles in October 2024, while the Island Princess will visit Singapore on February 29, 2024, while sailing its World Cruise.