Vista Becomes 24th Ship to Receive Carnival’s New Livery

Following a routine drydock in Europe, the Carnival Vista recently became the 24th ship to receive Carnival Cruise Line’s new livery.

The new hull design, which was first introduced in 2021, includes a navy-blue hull highlighted by vibrant red and white accents.

According to the Carnival, the new look was created as an homage to maritime tradition, with patriotic hues that are also present in the company’s logo and branding.

The livery draws inspiration from officers’ uniforms, the U.S.-based cruise line said, and was introduced as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

After first debuting on the new Mardi Gras, the unique livery is being gradually added to Carnival’s 27-ship fleet as the vessels undergo scheduled drydock.

As of February 2024, a total of 24 ships have already received the new colors, including the new Carnival Jubilee, which entered service in late 2023.

The exceptions are the Carnival Panorama, the Carnival Splendor, and the Carnival Firenze. After recently joining the fleet, the latter is set to receive the new colors over the next few weeks, as it gets prepared to debut on the West Coast in April.

Like its sister ship Carnival Venezia, the 2021-built vessel – which will join the Carnival Fun Italian Style concept – will be adorned with a variation of the original design.

As a nod to the vessel’s Costa Cruises roots, the red stripe on the hull has been painted yellow, corresponding with its yellow funnel.

Marking the completion of the rollout, the Carnival Panorama and the Carnival Splendor are expected to receive the new hull design before the end of 2024.

Currently cruising year-round in Australia, the Splendor is set to undergo a drydock in August. After entering service in 2019, the Panorama will pause its year-round schedule on the West Coast to visit a shipyard in September.