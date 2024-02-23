February Update: Carnival Cruise Line Fleet Locations and Itineraries

With the new Carnival Jubilee now in service in Texas, the Carnival Cruise Line fleet is getting ready to welcome yet another cruise ship: the Carnival Firenze.

Cruise Industry News tracked down the location and the itineraries of every Carnival ship as of February 23, 2024:

Carnival Jubilee

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

After entering service in late December, the Carnival Jubilee continues to offer week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean departing from Galveston. The ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Cozumel and Costa Maya, in Mexico, in addition to Mahogany Bay, in Honduras.

Carnival Celebration

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Celebration offers seven-night cruises to the Caribbean. Sailing from PortMiami on a year-round basis, the 2022-built vessel visits several destinations in the region, including San Juan, Puerto Rico; Cozumel, Mexico; and Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

Carnival Firenze

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Location: Cádiz, Spain

The Carnival. Firenze is currently being prepared to debut for Carnival Cruise Line in mid-April. After leaving the Costa Cruises fleet earlier this year, the vessel is undergoing a refurbishment at the Navantia shipyard in Cádiz, Spain.

Mardi Gras

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Sailing from Port Canaveral on a year-round basis, the Mardi Gras continues to offer week-long cruises to the Caribbean. This week, the itinerary of the LNG-powered ship features visits to Nassau, Grand Turk and Amber Cove.

Carnival Venezia

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Location: New York City, New York

The Carnival Venezia returned to New York City today to start a new cruise from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal. The nine-night itinerary features visits to destinations in Florida and the Bahamas, including Miami, Freeport and Bimini.

Carnival Panorama

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Mexican Riviera

Sailing from Carnival’s homeport in Long Beach, the Carnival Panorama offers six- to eight-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera. The ship’s year-round program in the region features visits to Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, La Paz and more.

Carnival Horizon

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Carnival Horizon is sailing an alternating schedule of six- to eight-night cruises departing from PortMiami. After sailing its homeport on Feb. 17, the 2018-built ship is presently offering an eight-night itinerary that sails to Amber Cove, La Romana, Aruba and Bonaire.

Carnival Vista

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Carnival Vista recently returned to North America following a refurbishment at the Navantia shipyard in Cádiz, Spain. Now sailing from Port Canaveral, the 4,000-guest ship offers six- to eight-night cruises to the Eastern and the Southern Caribbean.

Carnival Breeze

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Breeze continues to offer a series of short cruises departing from Galveston. Sailing to Mexico and the Western Caribbean, the four- and five-night itineraries feature visits to three ports in the country: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Progreso.

Carnival Magic

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Sailing from PortMiami, the Carnival Magic offers six- and eight-night cruises to destinations in the Western and Eastern and Caribbean. This week, the ship’s six-night itinerary features visits to Nassau, Grand Turk and Amber Cove.

Carnival Luminosa

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 2,260 guests

Location: Australia

After joining Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet in 2022, the Carnival Luminosa is offering a second winter program in Australia. Sailing from its homeport in Brisbane, the 2009-built vessel offers different itineraries to the South Pacific, the Great Barrier Reef, the Australian Coast and more.

Carnival Dream

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Sailing out of Galveston, the Carnival Dream offers cruises to either the Caribbean or the Bahamas and Florida. The alternating schedule includes six-night itineraries to Mexico and Belize, in addition to eight-night cruises that sail to Key West and different destinations in the Bahamas.

Carnival Splendor

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: Australia

The Carnival Splendor continues to offer year-round cruises departing from Sydney, in Australia. Between late February and early March, the 3,000-guest ship is scheduled to offer four- to 12-night itineraries to New Zealand, the South Pacific and the Australian coast.

Carnival Freedom

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Carnival Freedom offers short cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean departing from Port Canaveral. The ship’s regular schedule features four- and five-night cruises to several destinations, including Bimini, Princess Cays, Grand Turk and Amber Cove.

Carnival Liberty

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Sailing from Port Canaveral, the Carnival Liberty offers three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas. The year-round program includes itineraries to several ports of call in the country, such as Nassau, Bimini and Princess Cays.

Carnival Valor

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Valor continues to sail short cruises departing from New Orleans. Cruising to Mexico and the Western Caribbean, the Conquest-Class vessel offers four- and five-night itineraries that visit Costa Maya, Puerto Progreso and Cozumel.

Carnival Miracle

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Hawaii

Cruising out of Long Beach, the Carnival Miracle is currently offering a 15-night itinerary to Hawaii and Mexico. Before returning to its homeport in California on March 3, the cruise is set to visit Kahului, Honolulu, Nawiliwili, Kailua Kona, Hilo and Ensenada.

Carnival Glory

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Before being replaced by the Carnival Liberty later this year, the Carnival Glory continues to offer week-long cruises to the Caribbean departing from New Orleans. Set to be repeated through late March, the itineraries feature visits to several destinations, including Montego Bay, Freeport and Cozumel.

Carnival Conquest

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Based in PortMiami, the Carnival Conquest offers a series of short cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean. The three- and four-night itineraries feature popular ports in both regions, including Bimini, Nassau, Key West, Cozumel and more.

Carnival Legend

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: U.S. Northeast

The Carnival Legend is currently offering cruises departing from Baltimore. In February, the ship is scheduled to offer a series of seven-night itineraries to the Bahamas that include visits to Freeport, Nassau and Princess Cays.

Carnival Pride

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Gulf Coast

The Carnival Pride is currently sailing out of its winter homeport in Tampa. The Spirit-Class ship offers six- to eight-night cruises to the Western Caribbean, Central America and the Panama Canal that feature visits to Grand Cayman, Puerto Limón, Cozumel, and more.

Carnival Spirit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After marking Carnival’s return to Mobile in late 2023, the Carnival Spirit continues to offer six- to eight-night cruises departing from Alabama. Sailing to the Bahamas and the Caribbean, the itineraries include different ports of call, such as Bimini, Freeport, Cozumel and Mahogany Bay.

Carnival Radiance

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: West Coast

Sailing from Carnival’s cruise port in Long Beach, the Carnival Radiance offers short cruises to Mexico and Southern California. The ship’s year-round program includes a series of three- and four-night itineraries to Catalina Island and Ensenada.

Carnival Sunrise

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: Cádiz, Spain

After crossing the Atlantic Ocean earlier this month, the Carnival Sunrise is undergoing a drydock in Cádiz, Spain. In addition to routine work and technical overhauls, the shipyard stay is expected to include updates to public areas and features, with details soon to be announced.

Carnival Elation

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Elation continues to offer short cruises departing from Jacksonville. Featuring four- and five-night itineraries to the Bahamas, the vessel’s program includes Nassau, Princess Cays, Freeport and Bimini as ports of call.

Carnival Paradise

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Sailing from Tampa, the Carnival Paradise offers short cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. Ranging from four to five nights, the itineraries of the 1998-built ship feature visits to popular ports of call, such as Cozumel, Bimini and Nassau.

Carnival Sunshine

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Sunshine sails an array of itineraries departing from the Port of Charleston. In February, the ship’s schedule features four- to eight-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean, visiting Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, Freeport, Half Moon Cay and more.