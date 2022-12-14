Carnival Liberty to Reposition to New Orleans in 2024

The Carnival Liberty is set to reposition to New Orleans. Switching places with the Carnival Glory, which currently sails from the port, the vessel will kick off a series of cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from the Big Easy in May 2024.

Departing from its Louisiana homeport on Sundays, the Conquest-class ship is set to offer two different week-long itineraries to the Western Caribbean, in addition to a seven-night itinerary to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean.

According to Carnival’s Brand Ambassador John Heald, the new program includes visits to popular ports such as Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize, Montego Bay, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Mahogany Bay, Freeport and Nassau.

The Carnival Liberty will also sail a special 14-night Carnival Journey from New Orleans in December 2024.

Sailing to the Panama Canal and the Southern Caribbean, the two-week itinerary features visits to Grand Cayman, Aruba, Curaçao, Cartagena, Colón, Puerto Limón and Cozumel.

The 2,974-guest Carnival Liberty entered service in 2005 as the fourth vessel in the Conquest class.

In addition to a variety of dining, entertainment, and activity options, the 110,000-ton ship offers 22 lounges and bars, four swimming pools, a 214-foot-long water slide, a large health and fitness center and Carnival’s Seaside Theatre, an oversized pool-side LED screen.

Currently based in New Orleans, the Carnival Glory is set to take over Liberty’s program in Port Canaveral.

Starting in May 2024, the 2003-built ship will offer three- and -four-night cruises to the Bahamas departing from the Central Florida homeport.

Along with the Carnival Liberty, the Carnival Valor is set to continue sailing from New Orleans in 2024.

After debuting in Louisiana in early 2019, the ship offers a series of four- and five-night cruises to Mexico and the Western Caribbean.

Extending through at least April 2025, the program includes itineraries visiting Cozumel, Costa Maya and Puerto Progreso.