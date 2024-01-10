Key Upcoming Cruise Ship Conversions in 2024

A number of major cruise ship conversions are scheduled for 2024, according to the new Drydocking and Refurbishment Report from Cruise Industry News.

These range from ships changing brands to major conversions, with ships changing owners and serving an entirely new market.

Here are some of the key major conversions slated for 2024.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander

Former: Costa Atlantica

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Year built: 2000

Previous operator: Carnival Corporation/China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC)

New operator: Margaritaville at Sea

Debut: June 2024

Sold in October, the former Costa Atlantica is scheduled for a new life serving the North American market. The 2000-built ship has been renamed Margaitaville at Sea Islander (pictured above) and is expected to debut for the U.S.-based brand in June sailing from Tampa.

Manara

Former: World Dream

Capacity: 3,400 guests

Year built: 2017

Previous operator: Dream Cruises

New operator: Aroya Cruises/Cruise Saudi

Debut: 2024

Currently undergoing a major refit in Germany, the former World Dream will launch service for Aroya Cruises in 2024. Serving the Arab guests, the ship will receive a new name, in addition to new features and customized experiences for Cruise Saudi.

Mitsui Ocean Fuji

Former: Seabourn Odyssey

Capacity: 450 guests

Year built: 2009

Previous operator: Seabourn Cruise Line

New operator: Mitsui Ocean Cruises

Debut: December 2024

The Seabourn Odyssey is debuting for Mitsui Ocean Cruises in December 2024. Sold to the MOL Group in 2023, the luxury vessel will mark the introduction of the new cruise brand, which will offer upscale cruises for the Japanese market.

Carnival Firenze

Former: Costa Firenze

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Year built: 2020

Previous operator: Costa Cruises

New operator: Carnival Cruise Line

Debut: April 2024

Transferring from Costa Cruises, the Carnival Firenze is set to debut in April 2024. To be based on the West Coast, the 2020-built ship is scheduled to offer the Carnival Fun Italian Style experience, which combines Carnival’s signature experiences with Italian features.

Celestyal Discovery

Former: AIDAaura

Capacity: 1,270 guests

Year built: 2003

Previous operator: AIDA Cruises

New operator: Celestyal Cruises

Debut: March 2024

Acquired from AIDA Cruises, the Celestyal Discovery is debuting in the Celestyal Cruises fleet. Set to undergo a major refurbishment during the winter, the 2003-built vessel will kick off its inaugural season in the Eastern Mediterranean in March 2023.