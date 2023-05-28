Cruise Saudi Ship Arrives in Germany for Drydock

The Manara, Cruise Saudi’s cruise ship, has arrived in Germany for an extended drydock.

The former World Dream, which Cruise Saudi bought at auction in December, is now the Manara, and will be in Bremerhaven for an extensive refit for the new Aroya Cruises brand.

While details have yet to be released on the refit, Aroya Cruises previously announced the brand would offer an Arabian cruise experience. More details as well as an in-service date are expected to be announced soon.

The 3,500-guest ship was originally built by Meyer Werft for Genting’s Dream Cruises brand, offering a premium cruise experience to Asian guests.

Photos by Christian Eckardt.