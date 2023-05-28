Cruise Saudi Launches Arabian Cruise Experience: Aroya Cruises

Cruise Saudi, a 100 per cent Public Investment Fund owned business, has announced the launch of its own cruise line, AROYA Cruises.

Combining the words “Arabian” & “roya” (meaning vision or dream), AROYA Cruises will offer Saudi nationals, expatriates, and regional guests a unique opportunity to explore the wonders of Saudi from the sea, the company said.

The line is expected to start operating with the former 3,500-guest Genting World Dream, which it purchased at auction late last year.

With a commitment to showcasing Arabian experiences, AROYA Cruises will reflect the country’s rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and warm hospitality, providing an immersive journey, designed and tailored to reflect its brand values of inspiration, enrichment, generosity and respect.

AROYA Cruises is committed to an exceptional passenger experience and will offer the highest standard of service, facilities and shore excursion program culminating in a unique offering in the region.

“This momentous step marks a historical milestone in Cruise Saudi’s ambitious strategy to create a premium cruise ecosystem in Saudi, in line with Vision 2030,” said Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi. “AROYA Cruises will be operating as an autonomous brand within the Cruise Saudi portfolio, aiming to provide experiences and services specifically designed to embrace Arabian preferences.”

The launch of AROYA Cruises’ will be led by Ghassan Khan. The brand will be managed as a separate business unit supporting the fulfilment of Cruise Saudi’s strategic goals of welcoming 1.3 million cruise visitors by 2035 and providing 50,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Ghassan Khan added: “This is an extremely exciting time. It is a privilege to bring this cruise line to launch as a core element of Saudi’s development as an international cruising destination.”

AROYA Cruises itineraries and packages are currently under development and will be announced at its commercial launch to be held in the coming months.