2024 Preview: Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is debuting new solo cabins, a refurbished ship, new immersive itineraries and more in 2024.

Cruise Industry News selected some of the most anticipated developments taking place for the company over the year.

Norwegian Joy Refit

The Norwegian Joy is scheduled to undergo a major refurbishment in early 2024. In addition to technical maintenance, technical upkeep and class inspections, the 2017-built ship is set to undergo updates to its public areas and staterooms during the three-week drydock.

Work includes the addition of a new thermal suite to the Mandara Spa, the creation of new staterooms in part of the current Observation Lounge and an expansion of the Vibe Beach Club.

1,000 Solo Staterooms

Starting on Jan. 2, Norwegian Cruise Line is adding over 1,000 solo cabins to its 19-ship fleet. The new single accommodations come, for the first time, in three different categories: Solo Inside, Solo Oceanview and Solo Balcony.

According to the company, with pricing and availability dependent on the destination and demand, solo travelers can expect to pay less than a traditional double occupancy room.

Asia-Pacific: New Itineraries and Charter

Starting in September, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering new itineraries to Asia and the Pacific onboard the Norwegian Spirit.

Chartered to Taiwan-based Lion Travel during most of the year, the 1999-built vessel is offering diverse four- to 14-day voyages sailing from Manila, Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo and Seoul. Extending through April 2025, the eight-month season includes itineraries ports of call across Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia.

Prima and Viva in Service

For the first time, both the Norwegian Prima and the Norwegian Viva will offer full-year deployments in 2024.

After debuting in 2022, the Norwegian Prima starts the year in the Caribbean with a series of cruises departing from Galveston. The vessel then repositions to North Europe for a summer program before fall programs in the Mediterranean and Bermuda.

The 2023-built Norwegian Vivais set to offer Southern Caribbean itineraries departing from Puerto Rico before repositioning to the Mediterranean. The summer program in Europe is followed by a return to San Juan in December.

Themed Cruises and More Exotic Destinations

Norwegian’s 2024 deployment is marked by the expansion of the operation in exotic destinations, with a focus on immersive, longer sailings across the world. The 2024-25 season will see a 37 percent increase in itineraries to Antarctica, South America, Africa, Asia, Middle East, Australia and New Zealand.

A series of themed sailings are also taking place onboard the company’s ships in 2024. The Norwegian Pearl is set for over 15 sailings between February and March, with themed ranging from music genres, culinary, lifestyle and more.