Norwegian Spirit to Sail from Taiwan in 2024

Norwegian Cruise Line will deploy the Norwegian Spirit to Asia in 2024 as part of a long-term agreement with Lion Travel, a major Taiwan-based tour operator, according to a statement.

Norwegian Cruise Line executives were recently in Taiwan to sign the deal.

The ship will sail on a charter agreement from both Keelung and Kaohsiung with 26 voyages set to be offered sailing to Japan and South Korea.

Sales are set to open on June 21.

The ship was previously poised to spend the summer of 2024 sailing from Alaska, and winter 2024-25 in Australia. Those plans have since been canceled.