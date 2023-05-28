Norwegian Cancels Most of Spirit’s Sailings for 2024 and 2025

After announcing the cancellation of the ship’s 2024 summer program, Norwegian Cruise Line is cancelling more scheduled sailings onboard the Norwegian Spirit.

According to different statements sent to booked guests, all of the 2025 departures were cancelled, as well as additional dates in 2024.

Essentially leaving the 1999-built ship with no schedule beyond next April, the new cancellations are the result of redeployment moves, Norwegian Cruise Line said in one of the letters.

“As a company, we are committed to providing exceptional vacation experiences, both aboard our ships and by taking our guests to some of the most sought-out destinations around the world. As a result of a fleet redeployment, Norwegian Spirit’s sailings from February 8, 2025, through and including November 23, 2025, have been cancelled,” the company explained.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause,” Norwegian added.

In 2024, the sailings not long going ahead include cruises previously scheduled to depart between May through early June, in addition to itineraries scheduled to sail between September and December.

The Norwegian Spirit was scheduled to sail in the Pacific during the period, offering itineraries across Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, Hawaii and Tahiti.

While no cruises had originally been planned for January and early February 2025, and the ship’s 2024 summer program had already been cancelled back May, the new cancellations leave the Spirit with no schedule after the 2023-2024 winter season.

Impacted passengers will receive several compensations, including full refunds and discounts for rebooking on different dates.

Originally built for Star Cruises in 1999, the Norwegian Spirit is currently one of the oldest in the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet.

With capacity for 2,000 guests, it went through a $100-million refurbishment in early 2020. The major modernization project saw the addition of 14 new venues to the ship’s public areas, in addition to cabin updates and technical upgrades.