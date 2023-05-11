Norwegian Cancels Most of Spirit’s 2024 Alaska Program

Norwegian Cruise Line is cancelling a big part of the Norwegian Spirit’s 2024 summer program in Alaska.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, all sailings previously scheduled to depart between July 3, 2024 and September 18, 2024 will no longer go ahead.

The cancellations are a result of a “full ship charter,” Norwegian Cruise Line said in the letter.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the company added.

Affected guests will automatically receive a full monetary refund of the fare paid to the form of payment provided at the time of reservation.

For those reservations paid via a previously issued Future Cruise Credit (FCC), Norwegian Cruise Line is re-applying 100 percent of the FCC used to the guests’ Latitudes accounts.

“As a token of our appreciation, we have issued a 50 percent discount in the form of an FCC for select sailings to Alaska this summer departing from Seward, Alaska or Vancouver, Canada,” the company added.

To use the benefit, the passengers can choose from itineraries onboard the Norwegian Jewel and the Norwegian Spirit departing between May and September 2023.

In addition, all guests will receive a 10 percent discount in the form of an FCC for a future voyage beginning May 22, 2023, the company said.

The credit may be used by and applied towards any published sailing through December 31, 2024. The FCC, however, cannot by combined with the abovementioned 50 percent Alaska FCC.

After spending the spring in the Pacific, the Norwegian Spirit was scheduled to offer a series of open-jaw itineraries in Alaska during the period of the cancellations.

Sailing between Vancouver and Seward, the seven-night itineraries featured visits to Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Valdez and the Hubbard Glacier.

According to published deployment, four Norwegian Cruise Line ships are still set to sail in Alaska during the 2024 summer: the Norwegian Encore, the Norwegian Bliss, the Norwegian Jewel and the Norwegian Sun.