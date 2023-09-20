Norwegian Cruise Line Launches New Asia Pacific Itineraries

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced a series of new cruise itineraries in Asia-Pacific aboard the 2,000-passenger Norwegian Spirit beginning September 2024, according to a statement.

The diverse four- to 14-day voyages sail from Manila, Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo and Seoul over an eight-month season through April 2025.

NCL Asia-Pacific’s Managing Director Ben Angell said the extended deployment of Norwegian Spirit in the region demonstrates the cruise line’s commitment to Asia as both a source market and destination.

He noted Asia’s popularity among Indian travelers and NCL’s aim to excite that market with new cruise options.

Ports of call span top destinations across Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia, the company said.

Itineraries feature multiple sea days plus overnight stays in Tokyo and Osaka for deeper exploration. Select sailings are timed for Japan’s cherry blossom season.

Onboard amenities include multiple restaurants, entertainment venues, a spa, casino, pools, and family activities. Accommodations range from standard staterooms to suites.

Angell highlighted cruising as an ideal way for Indian guests to experience Asia’s top destinations and immersive tours without constantly repacking. He said the diverse onboard facilities and activities provide customized, multigenerational vacation options.

Featured itineraries include:

– 12-day round trip Tokyo itinerary departing October 2024: Overnight stays in Osaka and Kyoto. Visits ancient sites and modern cities across Japan plus Busan, South Korea.

– 10-day Seoul to Tokyo sailing departing March 2025: Overnight in Osaka, Japan. Nine ports in 10 days including South Korean islands and Japanese destinations like Okinawa and Mt. Fuji.

– 12-day Seoul to Tokyo voyage departing April 2025: Timed for Japanese cherry blossom season. Stops include Jeju Island, Nagoya, Sapporo and scenic parks ideal for cherry blossom viewing.