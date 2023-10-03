Norwegian Cruise Line To Introduce 1,000 Solo Staterooms

Norwegian Cruise Line announced today that it is set to introduce nearly 1,000 dedicated solo staterooms across its 19-ship fleet.

Beginning this week, the Company will open for sale for the first time ever three new solo stateroom categories, including Solo Inside, Solo Oceanview and Solo Balcony for future sailings starting Jan. 2, 2024. With pricing and availability dependent on the destination and demand, solo travelers can expect to pay less than a traditional double occupancy room, the company said.

“We strive to provide our guests with diverse offerings to create their dream vacation,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Since we first launched our solo staterooms in 2010 with Norwegian Epic, they have been quite popular with single travelers. We are continuously listening to our guests to deliver the experience they want. After realizing the growing demand of individuals looking to travel on their own, we have now expanded single occupancy staterooms across our fleet.”

Guests who stay in the new solo stateroom categories will also have access to the key card entry only Studio Lounge, available on select ships, which features a dedicated space to relax, a bar equipped with beer and wine and a variety of snacks served daily.

In addition to their own lounge, solo cruisers can enjoy activities scheduled for single travelers to mix and mingle. With the capacity of solo stateroom categories expanding from nine ships to the full 19-ship fleet, single cruisers have more opportunities to visit bucket-list worthy destinations such as Asia, Africa, Australia and New Zealand on vessels which historically have not had this unique offering.

This announcement comes in response to a recent surge in the popularity of solo travel within the tourism industry, Norwegian said, with a growing number of individuals choosing to travel the world solo, rather than traditional group travel with friends, family or partners.

Photo: G. Justin Zizes