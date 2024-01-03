2024 Preview: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line has a big year to look forward in 2024 with the introduction of a new ship, new itineraries and several product enhancements.

Cruise Industry News looks into the most anticipated events taking place across the company over the next 12 months.

Product Enhancements

In late 2023, Carnival Cruise Line announced a series of enhancements to its product and onboard experience for 2024.

The list of new features includes a revamped Chef’s Table and a dedicated cooking class, as well as online bookable “Behind the Fun” tours and a simplified disembarkation process via the HUB App.

More Carnival Fun Italian Style

After debuting last year, the new Carnival Fun Italian Style concept is expanding in 2024 with the introduction of a second ship.

Currently sailing for Costa Cruises, the Carnival Firenze will bring the product – which combines Carnival’s signature experiences with an Italian atmosphere – to the West Coast starting in April.

New Trans-Pacific Itineraries and More Carnival Journeys

The Carnival Panorama is offering two new trans-Pacific itineraries in 2024. The one-way cruises are among the longest being offered by Carnival in the year and feature several destinations in Alaska, Asia, Hawaii and the South Pacific.

Carnival Cruise Line is also offering more unique and longer itineraries in the new year, with extra Carnival Journeys on the pipeline.

Ships Shifting Homeports

Carnival’s regular deployment is also seeing several developments in 2024. While the Carnival Glory and the Carnival Liberty are shifting their homeports in New Orleans and Port Canaveral, the Carnival Legend is set for a summer program in Europe.

Galveston, meanwhile, is getting a fourth ship during the 2024-25 winter, with the Carnival Miracle offering longer cruises departing from the Texas homeport. Other changes include the Carnival Pride repositioning to Baltimore and the Carnival Legend arriving in Tampa in November.

Carnival Jubilee

After entering service in December in 2023, the Carnival Jubilee is set to spend its first full year in service in 2024.

Sailing from Galveston, the XL-Class vessel is offering a series of week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean. In addition to three full days at sea, Jubilee’s regular itinerary features visits to Costa Maya and Cozumel, in Mexico, and Mahogany Bay, in Honduras.