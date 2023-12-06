Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in December

From regular maintenance work to conversion projects and repair jobs, Cruise Industry News looks at some of the key cruise drydocks taking place in December.

MSC Bellissima

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Tonnage: 167,600

Year built: 2019

Drydock Period: November 30 to December 13

Shipyard: Huarun Dadong Dockyard (Shanghai, China)

The MSC Bellissima is undergoing a scheduled drydock at the Huarun Dadong Dockyard in Shanghai, China.

According to MSC Cruises, the 2019-built vessel is undergoing routine maintenance, such as hull painting and refreshment of public areas, in addition to repair work and class renewal inspections and tests.

Carnival Panorama

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Tonnage: 135,000

Year built: 2019

Drydock Period: November 11 to December 23

Shipyard: Vigor Shipyard (Portland, United States)

After experiencing propulsion issues in early November, the Carnival Panorama is set to undergo a drydock at the Vigor Shipyard in Portland, Oregon.

According to Carnival Cruise Line, the 4,000-guest vessel will undergo required repairs, in addition to a technical overhaul, before resuming service on the West Coast on Dec. 23, 2023.

Ambience

Cruise Line: Ambassador Cruise Line

Capacity: 1,578 guests

Tonnage: 70,000

Year built: 1991

Drydock Period: November 17 to December 10

Shipyard: Lloyd Werft (Bremerhaven, Germany)

Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambience is undergoing a routine drydock in Bremerhaven, Germany. According to the company, among the work being carried out onboard the 1991-built cruise ship is a hull cleaning and recoating.

Before resuming service in the UK, the Ambience is also getting fitted with new state-of-the-art propeller shaft seals, Ambassador said, in order to ensure the highest anti-pollution standards.

Exploris One

Cruise Line: Exploris Expeditions & Cruises

Capacity: 132 passengers

Tonnage: 6,130

Year built: 1989

Drydock Period: November 27 to December 23

Shipyard: Sociber (Valparaiso, Chile)

After leaving the Silversea fleet in late November, the former Silver Explorer is being prepared to debut for Exploris Expeditions & Cruises.

Renamed Exploris One, the 132-guest expedition vessel is scheduled to enter service for the new cruise operator on Dec. 23, ahead of a winter program in Antarctica.

MSC Poesia

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Tonnage: 93,300

Year built: 2008

Drydock Period: November 30 to December 20

Shipyard: Palumbo Malta (Valletta, Malta)

The MSC Poesia is undergoing routine maintenance this month. After arriving in Malta in late November, the 2008-built vessel is currently at one of the drydocks of the Palumbo shipyard in Valletta.

Scheduled to offer MSC Cruises’ 2024 World Cruise in January, the Poesia is set to resume service in the Western Mediterranean on Dec. 20.