Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in December

From regular maintenance work to conversion projects and repair jobs, Cruise Industry News looks at some of the key cruise drydocks taking place in December.
MSC Bellissima
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Capacity: 4,500 guests
Tonnage: 167,600
Year built: 2019
Drydock Period: November 30 to December 13
Shipyard: Huarun Dadong Dockyard (Shanghai, China)
The MSC Bellissima is undergoing a scheduled drydock at the Huarun Dadong Dockyard in Shanghai, China.
According to MSC Cruises, the 2019-built vessel is undergoing routine maintenance, such as hull painting and refreshment of public areas, in addition to repair work and class renewal inspections and tests.
Carnival Panorama
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Tonnage: 135,000
Year built: 2019
Drydock Period: November 11 to December 23
Shipyard: Vigor Shipyard (Portland, United States)
After experiencing propulsion issues in early November, the Carnival Panorama is set to undergo a drydock at the Vigor Shipyard in Portland, Oregon.
According to Carnival Cruise Line, the 4,000-guest vessel will undergo required repairs, in addition to a technical overhaul, before resuming service on the West Coast on Dec. 23, 2023.
Ambience
Cruise Line: Ambassador Cruise Line
Capacity: 1,578 guests
Tonnage: 70,000
Year built: 1991
Drydock Period: November 17 to December 10
Shipyard: Lloyd Werft (Bremerhaven, Germany)
Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambience is undergoing a routine drydock in Bremerhaven, Germany. According to the company, among the work being carried out onboard the 1991-built cruise ship is a hull cleaning and recoating.
Before resuming service in the UK, the Ambience is also getting fitted with new state-of-the-art propeller shaft seals, Ambassador said, in order to ensure the highest anti-pollution standards.
Exploris One
Cruise Line: Exploris Expeditions & Cruises
Capacity: 132 passengers
Tonnage: 6,130
Year built: 1989
Drydock Period: November 27 to December 23
Shipyard: Sociber (Valparaiso, Chile)
After leaving the Silversea fleet in late November, the former Silver Explorer is being prepared to debut for Exploris Expeditions & Cruises.
Renamed Exploris One, the 132-guest expedition vessel is scheduled to enter service for the new cruise operator on Dec. 23, ahead of a winter program in Antarctica.
MSC Poesia
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Tonnage: 93,300
Year built: 2008
Drydock Period: November 30 to December 20
Shipyard: Palumbo Malta (Valletta, Malta)
The MSC Poesia is undergoing routine maintenance this month. After arriving in Malta in late November, the 2008-built vessel is currently at one of the drydocks of the Palumbo shipyard in Valletta.
Scheduled to offer MSC Cruises’ 2024 World Cruise in January, the Poesia is set to resume service in the Western Mediterranean on Dec. 20.