Carnival Cancels Upcoming Sailings Onboard Panorama

Carnival Cruise Line is cancelling the upcoming sailings onboard the Carnival Panorama. According to the company, the cruises previously scheduled to depart on Nov. 11, 18 and 26, 2023, as well as on Dec. 2, 2023, will no longer go ahead due to propulsion problems.

“The Carnival Panorama is experiencing an issue affecting its maximum cruising speed. Unfortunately, we will be unable to operate the above voyages, as it is necessary to remove the ship from service to complete the required repairs,” Carnival said in a cancellation notice.

Passengers booked on the affected sailings will receive a full refund of their cruise fare to the original form of payment, in addition to Future Cruise Credits (FCCs).

To reflect the last-minute notification for the upcoming cruise, as well as disruption to Thanksgiving plans, guests booked on the Nov. 11 and Nov. 18 sailings will be provided with an FCC equivalent to 100 percent of the fare paid for the cancelled booking.

Passengers who were booked on the Nov. 26 and Dec. 2 departures, meanwhile, will receive a 50 percent FCC.

The FCCs will be available for use starting on Nov. 13, 2023, Carnival said, and must be redeemed by Nov. 30, 2024, on any departure open for sale.

With supporting documentation, the company will also reimburse non-refundable air change fees of up to $200 per person.

“We sincerely apologize for the unanticipated disruption to your vacation plans. We are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to deliver the cruise we had planned for you,” Carnival added in the statement.

According to John Heald, Carnival’s brand ambassador, the Carnival Panorama will head to drydock before returning to service on Dec. 9, 2023.

Sailing out of Long Beach, the 2019-built vessel offers a series of six- to eight-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera.

Panorama’s regular itineraries features visits to Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta, in addition to Ensenada and La Paz.