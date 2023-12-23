Carnival Panorama Resumes Service After Emergency Repairs

Carnival Cruise Line’s Panorama is welcoming guests back today after over a month out of service due to emergency repairs.

Sailing from Long Beach, the 2019-built vessel is offering a seven-night cruise to the Mexican Riviera. In addition to three full days cruising at sea in the Pacific Ocean, the itinerary features visits to Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

Before setting sail on today’s cruise, the Carnival Panorama spent six weeks out of service after experiencing an issue affecting its maximum cruising speed.

The problems started in early November, when the Vista-Class vessel saw four cruises cancelled to undergo repairs and technical overhauls.

With limited drydock facilities available on the West Coast, Carnival Cruise Line later said that two additional sailings had to be cancelled in order for the work to be done.

The Carnival Panorama then headed to Canada to get its funnel partly removed before heading down the Columbia River and entering a drydock of the Vigor shipyard in Portland, Oregon.

After completing the work, the vessel recently returned to the British Colombia to have its “whale tail” reinstalled before resuming service.

One of Carnival’s West Coast-based vessels, the Panorama offers a series of six- to eight-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera and Baja Mexico.

Sailing from Long Beach on a year-round basis, the 4,000-guest offers a series of itineraries ports including La Paz, Mazatlán, Ensenada, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas.

In addition to the Panorama, Carnival’s lineup in California also includes the Carnival Radiance, which offers three- and four-night cruises to Baja Mexico and California.

The Carnival Miracle is also sailing from Long Beach during the 2023-24 winter season. The ship’s program includes longer cruises to Hawaii, as well as three- to six-night cruises to Mexico.

Joining the Carnival Cruise Line fleet in 2024, the Carnival Firenze is set to join the fleet on the West Coast in April for a series of four- and five-night cruises to Baja Mexico and the California Coast.