Carnival Cancels Additional Sailings Onboard Panorama

After cancelling Carnival Panorama’s four upcoming cruises, Carnival Cruise Line has scrapped two additional sailings onboard the 2019-built vessel.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the new cancellations are related to the ship’s recent propulsion issues.

“As you may be aware, the Carnival Panorama is experiencing an issue that is affecting its maximum cruising speed and it was necessary to remove the ship from service to complete the required repairs,” Carnival Cruise Line said.

“While we have secured one of the limited number of drydock facilities on the West Coast for the work to be done, we do not have immediate access to the shipyard and will need more time to complete the work,” the company continued.

As a result, the cruises that were previously scheduled to depart on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, 2023, had to be cancelled, Carnival added.

Affected passengers will automatically receive a full refund of the cruise fare, including pre-purchased Carnival shore excursions and any FunShop purchases, to their original form of payment.

Guests with independently booked, non-refundable flights will also be eligible to receive a reimbursement of up to $200 per person for air change fees, Carnival said, as long as they can provide supporting documentation.

“We sincerely apologize for the unanticipated disruption to your vacation plans and are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to deliver the cruise we had planned for you,” Carnival said.

Sailing out of Long Beach on a year-round basis, the Carnival Panorama offer six- to eight-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera and Baja Mexico.

Panorama’s itineraries feature visits to different destinations in the region, including Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, Ensenada and La Paz.

After experiencing propulsion issues earlier this month, the ship saw a total of four cruises cancelled, including the sailings scheduled to depart on Nov. 11, 18 and 26, as well as Dec. 2.