Carnival Panorama Gets Funnel Back After Drydock

Getting ready to resume revenue service, the Carnival Panorama recently returned to Victoria, in Canada, to have its funnel reinstalled following its drydock.

According to an update shared by Carnival’s Brand Ambassador John Heald, the ship is now set to soon return to its homeport in Long Beach, California.

Out of service since mid-November, the Carnival Panorama underwent repairs at the Vigor Shipyard in Oregon.

Too tall to fit under the fixed bridges of the Columbia River, the 2019-built vessel needed to have its funnel removed before entering the drydock of the facility in Portland.

The Carnival Panorama is now set to resume service on Dec. 23 for a seven-night cruise to the Mexican Riviera. Sailing roundtrip from Long Beach, the itinerary features visits to Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

After experiencing an issue affecting its maximum cruising speed in early November, the Carnival Panorama saw a total of six cruises cancelled to undergo repairs.

The third and final ship in Carnival’s Vista class, the Carnival Panorama entered service in late 2019. Based on the West Coast, the 4,000-guest sails from Long Beach on a year-round basis.

The program features a series of six- to eight-night cruises to Baja Mexico and the Mexican Riviera, with visits to La Paz, Mazatlán, Ensenada, Puerto Vallarta, and more.