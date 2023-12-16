Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Carnival Panorama Gets Funnel Back After Drydock

Carnival Panorama

Getting ready to resume revenue service, the Carnival Panorama recently returned to Victoria, in Canada, to have its funnel reinstalled following its drydock.

According to an update shared by Carnival’s Brand Ambassador John Heald, the ship is now set to soon return to its homeport in Long Beach, California.

Out of service since mid-November, the Carnival Panorama underwent repairs at the Vigor Shipyard in Oregon.

Too tall to fit under the fixed bridges of the Columbia River, the 2019-built vessel needed to have its funnel removed before entering the drydock of the facility in Portland.

The Carnival Panorama is now set to resume service on Dec. 23 for a seven-night cruise to the Mexican Riviera. Sailing roundtrip from Long Beach, the itinerary features visits to Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

After experiencing an issue affecting its maximum cruising speed in early November, the Carnival Panorama saw a total of six cruises cancelled to undergo repairs.

The third and final ship in Carnival’s Vista class, the Carnival Panorama entered service in late 2019. Based on the West Coast, the 4,000-guest sails from Long Beach on a year-round basis.

The program features a series of six- to eight-night cruises to Baja Mexico and the Mexican Riviera, with visits to La Paz, Mazatlán, Ensenada, Puerto Vallarta, and more.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.