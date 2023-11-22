Carnival Panorama to Have Funnel Removed Before Drydock in Portland

Too tall for the bridges of the Columbia River, the Carnival Panorama will have its funnel removed before entering drydock in Portland, Cruise Industry News confirmed.

Facing propulsion issues, the Carnival Cruise Line vessel is currently docked in Victoria, Canada, to get the work done before heading to the Vigor Shipyard in Oregon.

The Panorama will then undergo repairs and a technical overhaul before resuming service on Dec. 23, 2023.

On Dec. 23, the 2019-built ship is scheduled to sail from Long Beach on a seven-night cruise to the Mexican Riviera that features visits to Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

After experiencing an issue affecting its maximum cruising speed in early November, the Carnival Panorama saw four of its scheduled cruises cancelled.

“Unfortunately, we will be unable to operate the voyages, as it is necessary to remove the ship from service to complete the required repairs,” Carnival said at the time.

The ship then spent a week docked in Astoria, while the company arranged all the details of the repairs.

Two additional week-long cruises were cancelled on Nov. 17, Carnival said, pushing the vessel’s service resumption to late December.

“While we have secured one of the limited number of drydock facilities on the West Coast for the work to be done, we do not have immediate access to the shipyard and will need more time to complete the work,” the company explained in a statement shared at the time.

The third and final ship in Carnival’s Vista Class, the Carnival Panorama entered service in late 2019. Based on the West Coast, the 4,000-guest vessel sails from Long Beach on a year-round basis.

The program features a series of six- to eight-night cruises to Baja Mexico and the Mexican Riviera, with visits to La Paz, Mazatlán, Ensenada, Puerto Vallarta, and ore.