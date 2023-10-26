These Five Cruise Ships Are Set to Change Hands Soon

These five cruise ships are set to debut for their new operators over the next months.
Caledonian Sky
Capacity: 114 guests
Tonnage: 4,200
Year built: 1991
Current operator: APT Touring
Next operator: Captain Cook Cruises Fiji
Debut: November 2023
After being sold by APT Touring in May 2023, the Caledonian Sky is set to debut for Captain Cook Cruises Fiji in November.
Replacing the Reef Endeavor, the 114-guest vessel is poised to offer a series of high-end expedition cruises in the South Pacific, with itineraries set to visit Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, and more.
Originally built for Renaissance Cruises, the 1991-launched cruise ship sailed for several operators during its three-decade cruising career, including Noble Caledonia and Star Cruises.
World Voyager
Capacity: 200 guests
Tonnage: 9,300
Year built: 2020
Current operator: Nicko Cruises
Next operator: Atlas Ocean Voyages
Debut: November 2023
The World Voyager is entering service for Atlas Ocean Voyages in early November. Previously serving the German-speaking market, the 200-guest vessel will now offer cruises aiming at the North American market.
For its inaugural season, the ship is scheduled to sail a series of expedition cruises in Antarctica and South America.
Originally in service for Mystic’s Nicko Cruises brand, the World Voyager was built at the West Sea shipyard in Portugal and debuted in 2020.
Seabourn Odyssey
Capacity: 450 guests
Tonnage: 32,346
Year built: 2009
Current operator: Seabourn
Next operator: Mitsui Ocean Cruises (MOL Group)
Delivery: December 2024
Sold by Seabourn Cruise Line earlier this year, the Seabourn Odyssey is set to be delivered to the MOL Group in September 2024.
Following a refit, the 450-guest luxury ship will debut for Mitsui Ocean Cruises in December 2024. As the first ship of the group’s new brand, the Odyssey will offer itineraries in Japan, in addition to a complete world cruise.
Set to be renamed Mitsui Ocean Fuji, the 32,346-ton vessel was built at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Italy and originally entered service in 2009.
Costa Firenze
Capacity: 4,232 guests
Tonnage: 135,500
Year built: 2020
Current operator: Costa Cruises
Next operator: Carnival Cruise Line
Debut: May 2024
Following the Costa Venezia, the Costa Firenze is set to be transferred to Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet in 2024.
Currently in service for Costa Cruises, the 2020-built cruise ship will be integrated in the company’s new Carnival Fun Italian Style product, which combines Carnival’s cruise experience and service with Italy-inspired activities and features.
Following a refit, the Carnival Firenze is set to debut in May 2024, offering a series of short cruises to Baja Mexico and the Mexican Riviera departing from Long Beach.
Silver Explorer
Capacity: 132 guests
Tonnage: 6,130 each
Year built: 1989
Current operator: Silversea Cruises
Next operator: Exploris Expeditions & Cruises
Debut: December 2023
Currently wrapping up its farewell season for Silversea Cruises, the Silver Explorer will be handed over to Exploris Expedition & Cruises soon.
After a refurbishment, the ship is scheduled to enter service for the new cruise operator in December, kicking off a series of expeditions in Antarctica and South America.
Aiming at the French market, Exploris is set to offer French-speaking cruises to remote parts of the world, including the Arctic, the Amazon, and more.