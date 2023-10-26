These Five Cruise Ships Are Set to Change Hands Soon

These five cruise ships are set to debut for their new operators over the next months.

See the new Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News for a complete look at the ship transaction market.

Caledonian Sky

Capacity: 114 guests

Tonnage: 4,200

Year built: 1991

Current operator: APT Touring

Next operator: Captain Cook Cruises Fiji

Debut: November 2023

After being sold by APT Touring in May 2023, the Caledonian Sky is set to debut for Captain Cook Cruises Fiji in November.

Replacing the Reef Endeavor, the 114-guest vessel is poised to offer a series of high-end expedition cruises in the South Pacific, with itineraries set to visit Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, and more.

Originally built for Renaissance Cruises, the 1991-launched cruise ship sailed for several operators during its three-decade cruising career, including Noble Caledonia and Star Cruises.

World Voyager

Capacity: 200 guests

Tonnage: 9,300

Year built: 2020

Current operator: Nicko Cruises

Next operator: Atlas Ocean Voyages

Debut: November 2023

The World Voyager is entering service for Atlas Ocean Voyages in early November. Previously serving the German-speaking market, the 200-guest vessel will now offer cruises aiming at the North American market.

For its inaugural season, the ship is scheduled to sail a series of expedition cruises in Antarctica and South America.

Originally in service for Mystic’s Nicko Cruises brand, the World Voyager was built at the West Sea shipyard in Portugal and debuted in 2020.

Seabourn Odyssey

Capacity: 450 guests

Tonnage: 32,346

Year built: 2009

Current operator: Seabourn

Next operator: Mitsui Ocean Cruises (MOL Group)

Delivery: December 2024

Sold by Seabourn Cruise Line earlier this year, the Seabourn Odyssey is set to be delivered to the MOL Group in September 2024.

Following a refit, the 450-guest luxury ship will debut for Mitsui Ocean Cruises in December 2024. As the first ship of the group’s new brand, the Odyssey will offer itineraries in Japan, in addition to a complete world cruise.

Set to be renamed Mitsui Ocean Fuji, the 32,346-ton vessel was built at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Italy and originally entered service in 2009.

Costa Firenze

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Tonnage: 135,500

Year built: 2020

Current operator: Costa Cruises

Next operator: Carnival Cruise Line

Debut: May 2024

Following the Costa Venezia, the Costa Firenze is set to be transferred to Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet in 2024.

Currently in service for Costa Cruises, the 2020-built cruise ship will be integrated in the company’s new Carnival Fun Italian Style product, which combines Carnival’s cruise experience and service with Italy-inspired activities and features.

Following a refit, the Carnival Firenze is set to debut in May 2024, offering a series of short cruises to Baja Mexico and the Mexican Riviera departing from Long Beach.

Silver Explorer

Capacity: 132 guests

Tonnage: 6,130 each

Year built: 1989

Current operator: Silversea Cruises

Next operator: Exploris Expeditions & Cruises

Debut: December 2023

Currently wrapping up its farewell season for Silversea Cruises, the Silver Explorer will be handed over to Exploris Expedition & Cruises soon.

After a refurbishment, the ship is scheduled to enter service for the new cruise operator in December, kicking off a series of expeditions in Antarctica and South America.

Aiming at the French market, Exploris is set to offer French-speaking cruises to remote parts of the world, including the Arctic, the Amazon, and more.