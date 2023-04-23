Atlas Opens Bookings for World Voyager Open

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced that 2023-24 expeditions om Antarctica aboard the World Voyager are now open for reservations. The ship becomes the third vessel for the Mystic-owned brand as she moves from Nicko Cruises to Atlas later this year.

The World Voyager is set to begin sailing in Antarctica on November 8, 2023. The ship will explore the White Continent include Deception Island, Paradise Harbor, Lemaire Channel and the Gentoo rookery at Port Lockroy.

“The addition of World Voyager to the Atlas Ocean Voyages fleet provides intrepid travelers even more opportunities to explore the continent beginning this fall,” said James Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Deploying three ships to the region is a testament to demand for cruising Antarctica, and we look forward to even more of our guests exploring from the comfort of an expedition yacht.”

New expeditions include four nine-night voyages sailing roundtrip from Ushuaia, Argentina. Departure dates include November 8, 28, 2023; February 27; and March 18, 2024.

Atlas has also prepared six additional 11-night voyages departing from Ushuaia, Argentina. Departures include November 17, 2023; January 14, 25; February 5, 16; and Mar 7, 2024.

For the first time ever, Atlas is also adding fly and sail expeditions option. The offer includes air departures from Punta Arenas, Chile with direct charter flights to Chile’s Eduardo Frei Montalva air base on King George Island, Antarctica. The offering also includes one-night pre- and post-hotel stays on all expeditions departing or returning to Punta Arenas, Chile.