China Cruise Shipping Event to Discuss Next Stage of Market

The 16th China Cruise Shipping Conference (CCS16) will discuss the new development stage of the cruise industry in China and Asia.

According to the event organizers, the conference – which will be held in Shenzhen – takes place in a moment of transition for the local cruise market.

With China now open for all ships after a three-year suspension, and new government policies and cruise lines debuting in the country, the cruise business is undergoing a new phase, the organizers added.

In this context, CCS16 will become the first event to discuss the recent developments, as well as the official and full resumption of the local cruise operations.

Scheduled to take place in Shenzhen on November 25-27, 2023, the conference will be hosted by China Communications and Transportation Association (CCTA) and the People’s Government of Shenzhen Municipality.

Exploring the theme, the CCS16 will offer several activities, including an opening ceremony, a Policy and Economy Forum, a roundtable talk between the Chinese Government and the cruise lines, a Development Summit, a Cruise Port Forum, and more.

Some of the agenda is also set to take place onboard China Merchant Viking Cruises’ Zhao Shang Yi Dun.

Currently serving the local market, the upscale vessel originally entered service as the Viking Sun and also became one of the first cruise ships to resume service in Asia, back in late 2021.

In addition to the full resumption of international cruise activities, which took place in September, China also welcomed two brands recently: Adora Cruises and Tianjin Orient International Cruise Line.

The first is also taking delivery of the first large cruise ship ever built in China, the Adora Magic City, in early November.

Other recent developments include the service resumption in three major Chinese cities: Tianjin, Qingdao and Xiamen.